Former Liberty outfielder Ian Parmley makes MLB debut

Former Liberty Flames outfielder Ian Parmley made his major league debut as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays Friday night.

Parmley started in right field and batted ninth for the Blue Jays in a 5-4 loss to the Kansas City Royals at Kaufmann Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

With the start, he becomes the fifth Liberty Flame to reach the majors and the first since Doug Brady made his MLB debut with the Chicago White Sox on Sept. 5, 1995. Parmley, who played at Liberty from 2011-12, joins former Flames Brady (1989-91), Randy Tomlin (1986-88), Sid Bream (1979-81) and Lee Guetterman (1978-81) in reaching the majors.

Parmley earned Big South All-Conference first team honors in 2012, after starting every game and serving as leadoff hitter for the 41-19 Flames. The outfielder hit .312 with 66 runs scored, 26 RBIs and 30 stolen bases. He tied for the Big South lead in runs scored and stolen bases in 2012.

The Snohomish, Wash., native finished his Liberty career with 57 stolen bases, placing the him sixth on Liberty’s all-time stolen bases list. In addition, his 66 runs scored during 2012 are the second most in a single season by a Flame.

Selected in the seventh round of the MLB Draft by Toronto in 2012, Parmley worked his way through the Blue Jays’ minor system, beginning 2017 with the Triple A Buffalo Bisons. He hit .289 with 13 extra base hits and 32 runs scored in 60 games at Buffalo, this season.