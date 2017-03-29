Former congressional candidate to appear at Goodlatte office to issue challenge

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Andy Schmookler will deliver a challenge to Republican Congressman Bob Goodlatte next week at Goodlatte’s Harrisonburg office.

Schmookler, who ran in 2012 for the Sixth District congressional seat held by Goodlatte since 1992, will issue the challenge at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4, he said in a news release this week.

The challenge, as worded by Schmookler, is for a public debate on Donald Trump as a threat to the constitutional order of the United States.

Begun conducting honest hearings – in your role as the Chair of the House Judiciary Committee — of a kind appropriate under the present circumstance for the House committee responsible for bringing charges of impeachment.

Schmookler will be accompanied on his visit to Goodlatte’s Harrisonburg office next week by supporters and will take questions from the press.