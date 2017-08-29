Former Augusta County sheriff’s son arrested
Published Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, 12:52 pm
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office obtained two arrest warrants for Alexander H. Fisher, 27, of Waynesboro.
The two counts stem from a state police investigation into the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office’s chain of custody practices related to its evidence room during the former sheriff’s administration. The larceny was of a firearm that had been seized as part of an investigation conducted by the sheriff’s office.
Alexander Fisher is the son of former Augusta County Sheriff Randy Fisher. He was not an employee of the sheriff’s office, according to a report today in the News Leader.
State police arrested Fisher at a residence in Newport News on Aug. 21, on one felony count of grand larceny (Code of Virginia 18.2-95) and one felony count of larceny with the intent to sell or distribute stolen property (Code of VA 18.2-108.01).
He was taken into custody without incident.
