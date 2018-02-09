Former AG nominee endorses Ben Cline for Sixth District GOP nomination

Ben Cline, Republican candidate for Virginia’s Sixth Congressional District, announced today that John Adams, the 2017 Republican Attorney General nominee, has endorsed his campaign.

“I am proud to support Ben Cline in Virginia’s Sixth Congressional District,” said Adams. “He’s a principled, proven leader who’s fought tirelessly for the core issues we care about as conservatives. While he has stood his ground and championed important issues, such as Second Amendment rights and a more limited government, it is also critical to recognize his efforts at making our government more transparent by requiring recorded votes in the General Assembly. In all of these situations, Ben doesn’t just talk about our ideals – he stands his ground and fights for them.”

“During my run for Attorney General last year, Ben joined me on the trail to take our message of limited government and enforcing the rule of law all across the Shenandoah Valley,” Adams added. “It’s my honor to now endorse him for Congress in the Sixth District. I have no doubt he will go to Washington and stand strong for Virginia.”

“I am honored to receive John’s endorsement,” said Cline. “John is a proven conservative leader who understands the need to fight for our principles. John ran a great campaign for Attorney General last year and I enjoyed spending time on the trail with him in the Shenandoah Valley. His support shows that leaders all across Virginia believe I am the right candidate to represent the sixth district in Washington.”

