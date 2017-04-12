Forest fire forces closure of Route 39 at Goshen Pass

VDOT has closed Route 39 (Maury River Road) in the Goshen Pass area of Rockbridge County due to a forest fire. Route 39 is closed from the overlook eastern area to Route 601, which comprises the entire Goshen Pass.

The road was initially closed around 6 p.m. on April 12. The road will remain closed until 8 a.m. on April 13 when local officials will reevaluate the situation to see if the closure needs to be extended.

