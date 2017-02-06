 jump to example.com

New U.S. foreign policy should address Iran’s domestic future

Published Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, 3:21 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

Column by Kazem Kazerounian

white house iranThe incoming Trump administration has made its disdain for President Obama’s Iran policy very clear, in particular the Iran nuclear agreement, or Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Early in the campaign, Trump himself referred to the agreement as one of the worst ever negotiated.

The impulse of the incoming president to change US policy toward Iran will have the support of a wide range of foreign policy experts, two dozen of whom delivered a letter to Mr. Trump last week, urging him to “pursue an Iran policy that recognizes the interests and inalienable rights of the Iranian people.” The document, signed by former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, former Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge, former National Security Adviser General James L. Jones, Senator Joseph Lieberman, former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Hugh Shelton and former Representative Patrick Kennedy, went on to argue that the previous administration had made inadequate progress on the nuclear issue while effectively ignoring Iran’s human rights violations and unnecessarily sidelining the pro-democratic Iranian opposition.

There is reason to believe that their observations will be given due consideration, not just by Mr. Trump but also by his leading advisors. Mike Pompeo, the prospective CIA director, has stayed true to his own congressional positions by insisting that the nuclear deal ultimately be cancelled. Last week’s letter agrees that there are better alternatives to the JCPOA. “Given the opportunity to exercise popular sovereignty through free and fair elections, the people of Iran would embrace a non-nuclear posture,” it suggested.

Pompeo’s fellow nominees, James Mattis and Rex Tillerson, have also expressed awareness of missteps by the Obama administration, urging the strengthening of the nuclear deal and a more assertive overall policy toward Iran.

In confirmation hearings for his appointment as Secretary of Defense, Mattis unequivocally described the Islamic Republic of Iran as the biggest contributor to instability in the region. He added that American policy in Iraq and Afghanistan should be focused on countering Iran’s growing “malign influence.”

The nuclear issue is of the utmost importance, as is Iran’s regional imperialism, but both are merely symptoms of a larger problem that will not be solved until the Iranian people are freed from the tyrannical rule of their theocratic government. The Obama administration encouraged the international community to hope for change from within after the 2013 election of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Notwithstanding Rouhani’s willingness to negotiate over the nuclear issue, those hopes have been dashed by his domestic record and by Iran’s ongoing belligerence on the world stage.

More than 3,000 people have been executed in Iran since Rouhani took office. The ranks of political prisoners continue to swell in the midst of an ongoing crackdown targeting activists, reporters, artists, dual nationals, and so on. Contrary to Rouhani’s promise for more domestic openness, censorship has increased over the past four years.  So too has the enforcement of the country’s hardline Islamic laws, including the forced veiling of women.

It is unclear exactly how as President, Trump will address these issues, but fortunately there are many prominent voices urging him to take a pro-active and humanitarian approach. In fact, some of Trump’s earliest advocates and advisors include figures like Rudy Giuliani, who signed last week’s letter and who has a long history of support for the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI).

Led by Maryam Rajavi, the NCRI has at its core the leading Iranian resistance group, the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK). The MEK has seen over 100,000 of its members killed by the Islamic Republic regime. It has gone to great lengths to expose those and other crimes. The MEK also maintains an extensive and active network inside of Iran, which was fundamental to exposing the clandestine nuclear program.

The Obama administration’s fixation on that program may have blinded it to the deeper issues affecting Iran policy. Hopefully Trump’s affiliation with longstanding MEK supporters will encourage the much-needed focus on human rights and Tehran’s entrenched terrorist connections. Neither issue will be solved by simply intensifying enforcement of the existing nuclear deal, or even keeping a US military presence in Iraq to counteract Tehran’s influence. The Trump administration will have to do much more, such as expanded economic sanctions to pressure Tehran to amend its worst domestic and foreign policies.

The incoming administration has criticized what it termed its predecessor’s weak and conciliatory policies. An assertive course of action is not only the best way to address the Iran nuclear issue and the worsening instability of the Middle East, but also it is a means to empower the Iranian resistance to bring about the end of the Islamic theocracy, to comprehensively improve Iran’s future, and in doing so to improve Western regional interests.

Prof. Kazerounian teaches at the University of Connecticut and is the president of the Iranian American Community of Connecticut, a member of the Organization of the Iranian American Communities (OIACUS).

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

State Police investigating officer-involved shooting at Augusta County rest area

The suspect, a 33-year-old Rockingham County man, was flown to UVA Hospital in Charlottesville, where he is being treated for serious injuries.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: UVA hoops in a foul mood

Chris Graham breaks down #9 UVA's 66-62 loss at Syracuse and looks ahead to a titanic matchup with Louisville.

House Republicans release amended two-year budget

The Virginia House of Delegates Committee on Appropriations proposed an amended two-year state budget Sunday.

Nelson County landowners to rally for property rights

A community rally in support of Nelson County property owners who have been sued by Atlantic Coast Pipeline will be held on Monday.

Gas, oil glut keep gas prices trending lower

Gas prices in the Mid-Atlantic region followed the national average down this week.

Have Super Bowl Party driving plan in place ahead of time

Super Bowl parties are fast approaching with scores of people making plans as to where to watch and what they will eat and drink.

Beyond ridiculous: UVA hosed at the line again?

OK, yes, this free throw nonsense isn’t getting ridiculous at this stage; it’s well beyond ridiculous if you’re a UVA basketball fan.

Here we go again: Syracuse rallies, stuns #9 UVA, 66-62

Syracuse, familiarly, rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit to #9 UVA, and defeated the Cavs, 66-62, on Saturday in the Carrier Dome.

Pursuit leads to arrest of Augusta County man

A Greenville man is in custody after an effort to flee law enforcement led to a brief chase on the roads of Augusta County.

Waynesboro YMCA offering Overcoming Barriers Program

The Waynesboro YMCA is offering a new youth sports program in conjunction with James Madison University's Overcoming Barriers Program.

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 