Food Truck Wednesdays return April 5

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Food Truck Wednesdays, a food truck event held at the Augusta County Government Center, will begin Wednesday, April 5th.

This program is facilitated by Augusta County Parks and Recreation.

The event will run on various Wednesdays, April through October, 11am-2pm, and will be held rain or shine. Set-up will be adjacent to the North Augusta Farmers Market.

On most Wednesdays, one or more food trucks will be serving.

Check under community events in the Parks and Recreation section of the Augusta County website under community events for an up-to-date calendar of what trucks will be serving and when.

Information regarding what food trucks will be at the event each week will be shared via a weekly newsletter and the Augusta County Parks and Rec Facebook page.