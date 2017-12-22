Food safety advice for holiday cooks

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services advises all cooks and food handlers to go beyond the basics this holiday season and get down to the nitty gritty about food safety.

VDACS lists a few safety tips below but encourages everyone involved with holiday food preparation to go to foodsafety.gov for more information:

Wash your hands, but not your turkey – Washing your hands before cooking is the simplest way to stop the spread of bacteria, while washing your turkey is the easiest way to spread bacteria all over your kitchen.

The direct heat from the pot and lengthy cooking time combine to destroy bacteria, making slow cookers a good choice for safely cooking foods. Follow the two-hour rule – Don’t leave perishable foods at room temperature (on the table or countertops) for longer than two hours.

Finally, don’t forget the basics: clean surfaces and utensils; separate raw meat, poultry, eggs and seafood from ready-to-eat foods and don’t contaminate plates or utensils with raw juices; cook to proper internal temperatures; and chill, i.e. keep cold foods cold and refrigerate leftovers within two hours.