Food Bank, letter carriers count down to 25th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive

Letter carriers within the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank’s service region stand ready to collect food for hungry neighbors throughout central, western and northwestern Virginia.

On Saturday, May 13, the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) will observe 25 years of holding the country’s largest single-day food drive, which provided Food Bank clients more than 264,000 meals in 2016.

The NALC Branch 518, which includes post offices in Charlottesville, Culpeper, Elkton, Shenandoah, Luray, Bridgewater, Lexington and Waynesboro, received a national award for collecting the most pounds of food per letter carrier in the U.S. — giving them an additional reason to be proud of their efforts.

This year, letter carriers hope to continue breaking records and caring for neighbors without enough to eat.

About the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

Founded in 1981, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is the largest organization alleviating hunger in western and central Virginia. Headquartered in Verona, VA, the Food Bank serves 25 counties and eight cities through distribution centers in Charlottesville, Lynchburg, Winchester and Verona. The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank distributes nearly 24.6 million pounds of food annually to 114,400 people each month through a network of 215 community partners – food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, schools, churches and other non-profit groups. The Food Bank is a member of Feeding America, a national food bank association that supports 200 food banks across the United States. For more information, visit www.brafb.org.