 jump to example.com

Food Bank, letter carriers count down to 25th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive

Published Thursday, May. 11, 2017, 9:31 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Letter carriers within the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank’s service region stand ready to collect food for hungry neighbors throughout central, western and northwestern Virginia.

blue ridge area food bankOn Saturday, May 13, the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) will observe 25 years of holding the country’s largest single-day food drive, which provided Food Bank clients more than 264,000 meals in 2016.

The NALC Branch 518, which includes post offices in Charlottesville, Culpeper, Elkton, Shenandoah, Luray, Bridgewater, Lexington and Waynesboro, received a national award for collecting the most pounds of food per letter carrier in the U.S. — giving them an additional reason to be proud of their efforts.

This year, letter carriers hope to continue breaking records and caring for neighbors without enough to eat.

 

About the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

Founded in 1981, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is the largest organization alleviating hunger in western and central Virginia. Headquartered in Verona, VA, the Food Bank serves 25 counties and eight cities through distribution centers in Charlottesville, Lynchburg, Winchester and Verona. The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank distributes nearly 24.6 million pounds of food annually to 114,400 people each month through a network of 215 community partners – food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, schools, churches and other non-profit groups. The Food Bank is a member of Feeding America, a national food bank association that supports 200 food banks across the United States. For more information, visit www.brafb.org.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Bristol Motor Speedway to host inaugural U.S. Nationals of Short Track Racing
Women’s lacrosse: Virginia opens NCAA tourney against Elon
Mary Baldwin University names new provost
Notre Dame, UVA add future football dates
Andrea Kuliasha’s cancer research driven by personal experience
Blue Rocks stun Potomac in second half of doubleheader
Carolina sweeps doubleheader from Hillcats at City Stadium
South Carolina outlasts Liberty, 10-7
Blue Ridge CIT honored as state program of the year
UVA, Inova award seed funding grants to joint research teams
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Trump, Comey, ‘Seinfeld’
Shareholders add ‘Energy’ to Dominion name
Interstate 64 traffic change in Rockbridge County rescheduled
Altoona escapes Squirrels sweep
ACC teams make strong showing in Academic Progress Report data
Men’s tennis: No. 2 UVA hosts NCAA Regional this weekend
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 