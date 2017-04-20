 jump to example.com

Focused ultrasound named a top clinical research achievement

Published Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017, 7:55 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

uva health systemThe UVA Health System pioneering use of focused sound waves to treat essential tremor, the most common movement disorder, has been named one of the top 10 clinical research achievements of 2016.

The Clinical Research Forum presented the award to UVA neurosurgeon Jeff Elias, MD, and University of Maryland neurologist Paul Fishman, MD, PhD, last night at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. Elias led the research into the use of focused ultrasound as a scalpel-free alternative to traditional brain surgery for essential tremor, a condition that often leaves patients unable to write legibly or eat without spilling. His years of work were rewarded last July when the federal Food and Drug Administration approved the approach to treat the condition.

“Our whole team is very excited to receive such a prestigious award. We believe that this relatively new technology will improve the lives of many patients with essential tremor and hopefully other central nervous system diseases in the future,” Elias said. “Essential tremor beautifully demonstrates the potential of this technology, where such a dramatic improvement in the patient’s condition occurs during the procedure.”

 

How It Works

Essential tremor is estimated to affect 10 million Americans. The involuntary shaking can be a tremendous hindrance to everyday activities – anything that requires a steady hand can become impossible. As such, for patients who are appropriate candidates for the procedure, focused ultrasound is often immediate and life changing.

The ultrasound technology focuses sound waves inside the brain to create heat, much like a magnifying glass focuses light. That heat can then be used to carefully interrupt the circuits that are responsible for the tremor. Using magnetic resonance imaging, doctors can monitor the location and intensity of the procedure in real time – an important safety feature when making a precise lesion deep inside the brain.

Elias was the principal investigator of an international clinical trial of the device that enrolled 76 patients with severe tremor who had not responded to medication. The randomized clinical trial clearly demonstrated a significant benefit: Tremor was reduced by half after three months and by 40 percent after a year. The results were reported in the prestigious New England Journal of Medicine in August 2016.

For more information about the use of focused ultrasound for the treatment of essential tremor, visit uvatremor.com

UVA is a world leader in focused-ultrasound research. Elias and other UVA scientists are testing the potential of focused ultrasound to treat conditions ranging from Parkinson’s disease to epilepsy to benign breast tumors.

 

About the Clinical Research Forum

The Clinical Research Forum was created in 1996 to tackle the complex challenges facing clinical research at academic health centers. In the years since, it has brought together leaders in academia, government, the pharmaceutical industry and the information technology industry, drawing on their expertise to advance the group’s goals of promoting the understanding of clinical research and increasing support for it.

Learn more about the group here: clinicalresearchforum.org/?page=AboutUs

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
New robotics teaching lab enhances engineers’ skills
Virginia youths to learn safe driving skills at VSP Driver Training Complex
Daniel Lynch dazzles as No. 11 Virginia tops JMU, 7-2
Gomez guides Squirrels in eighth inning uprising
Herring leads fight against Muslim ban on appeal
Mountain And Valley Solar Co-op selects Sigora Solar to serve group
Byler ends 40-day Healing Justice Fast
Lora’s long ball earns Potomac a 6-2 win
Ragged Branch Distillery to open craft spirits production in Albemarle County
Virginia Tech international affairs expert explains UK elections
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention comments on death of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez
ACC announces return to championship sites in North Carolina
Nikki Williams appointed new CEO of Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline
Northam campaign announces Rural Virginia endorsements
Ghazala, Khizr Khan endorse Tom Perriello for governor
Hillcats sweep doubleheader at Carolina
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 