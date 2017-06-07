Flying Squirrels split double dip with Rumble Ponies

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

The Flying Squirrels (23-34) handed Binghamton (32-21) an 8-2 defeat in game one of a doubleheader, but were shut down by the Rumble Ponies in the night cap, 3-0.

Slade Heathcott homered twice in the opener and Sam Coonrod tossed six innings to earn the win. It was the second career multi-homer game for Heathcott and his first since 2011. Cory Taylor suffered the loss in game two, despite turning in a quality start. Richmond has now won four of the past six games and will seek to win the series in the finale from NYSEG Stadium on Thursday at 6:35 p.m.

Game 1

Richmond center fielder Slade Heathcott drilled a pair of home runs and first baseman Jerry Sands launched two RBI doubles to lead the Squirrels in a 8-2 win in game one of Wednesday s doubleheader. The offense collected 11 hits to support a quality outing from Sam Coonrod. Coonrod (2-6) tossed six innings and allowed just two runs to earn his second win of the season.

The usually sure-handed Rumble Ponies committed a pair of errors leading to the first run of the night. C.J. Hinojosa his a slow chopper to third to begin the second inning. Third baseman David Thompson fielded and tossed high to first. Hinojosa managed to slide under the tag and then advance to third base on an errant pick off throw. Jeff Arnold brought him home with a sacrifice fly to right field to give Richmond a 1-0 lead.

The Ponies tied the game off of Coonrod by manufacturing a run in the third. Gustavo Nunez opened the inning with a single to right field and took second on a sacrifice bunt. Nunez then stole third and came around to score when Luis Guillorme bounced a ball to the right side of the infield, tying the game, 1-1.

The Squirrels fired right back with a run in the top of the fourth to retake the lead, 2-1. Miguel Gomez lined a base hit to open the inning and Jerry Sands delivered an RBI double down the left field line. It was the second RBI double for Sands since joining the Squirrels on Saturday.

Hand allowed a solo home run to Slade Heatchott on his final inning of work. Heathcott drilled his 8th home run of the season deep over the right field wall to provide a 3-1 advantage. Hand ((0-2) finished off the fifth and allowed the three runs on four hits in the defeat.

The Squirrels piled on to pull away with four runs in the seventh inning, highlighted by the second homer of the game from Heathcott. Heatchott sailed a pitch over the left center field wall with Ryan Lollis on first base. Three batters later, Sands delivered his second double of the game, bringing home a pair of runs to cap the scoring.

Collin Balester tossed a scoreless seventh inning to finish the game.

Game 2

Binghamton’s Chris Flexen was sharp through all seven innings in his Double-A debut. Flexen worked around a single in the first inning and an error in the second to keep Richmond off the board. The righty punched out a pair to end the third and had faced only one over the minimum through three.

The Squirrels threatened to take the lead in the fourth inning by loading the bases with one out. Dylan Davis then hit a sharp grounder down the third base line. Third baseman David Thompson made a diving stop and started an inning-ending double play to keep the game scoreless. The next half inning Binghamton pushed across the first run of the game. Matt Oberste began the frame with a triple to right field and Kevin Kaczmarski brought him home with a sacrifice fly. Taylor worked around another extra base in the inning to limit the score, 1-0.

Taylor recovered quickly after the run in the fourth. The righty used four pitches to pick up all three outs in the fifth, but ran intro trouble in the sixth. With one out, Oberste singled and advanced to second base on a ground out. Thompson then delivered an RBI single into right field for a 2-0 Ponies lead. Jio Mier added a run-scoring double to move ahead 3-0. Taylor (2-5) was able to end the outing and toss the complete game (six innings). He allowed three runs on seven hits in the defeat.

Unfortunately for Richmond, Flexen was also able to go the distance to shutout the Squirrels for the eighth time this season. Flexen (1-0) stuck out six and walked none to earn the win and split the twin bill.

The Squirrels will continue their current six-day, seven game road trip on Thursday with the series finale in Binghamton, NY. Left-hander Matt Gage (2-4, 3.68) will make the start of the Flying Squirrels against RHP Cory Oswalt (4-3, 2.50) for the Rumble Ponies.

Richmond will return to The Diamond for a brief three game series starting on Tuesday, June 13 against New Hampshire. Individual tickets, mini plans and group packages are on sale by contacting the Richmond box office at 804-359-FUNN or online at www.squirrelsbaseball.com