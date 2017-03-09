Florida State pulls away with late run, defeats Virginia Tech, 74-68

Florida State took control with an 18-1 run and held off a late Virginia Tech rally to win 74-68 Thursday in the 2017 ACC Tournament.

FSU (25-7, 13-6 ACC) trailed 52-50 with 9:26 left when Tech center Zach LeDay went to the bench with his fourth foul. The ‘Noles responded with an 11-0 run with LeDay out of the game to go up 61-52, and the Hokies (22-10, 11-9 ACC) went without a basket from the field for nearly six minutes.

By that point, Florida State was up 15. Virginia Tech made it interesting, going on a 10-0 run to get within 68-63 on a three-pointer by Justin Robinson with 53.9 seconds left.

The margin would get no closer, though.

FSU won despite shooting just 40 percent from the field (26-of-65) and connecting on only 3-of-16 from three-point range.

The Seminoles dominated the boards, 45-31, and had a 42-20 advantage in points in the paint.

Dwayne Bacon had a team-high 17 points, but was just 4-of-17 from the field, while going 9-of-10 from the foul line.

LeDay led the Hokies with 22 points and nine rebounds.