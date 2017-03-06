Florida State looks to build on monster season

#17 Florida State (24-7, 12-6 ACC) is the two seed in the 2017 ACC Tournament. The Seminoles play at 7 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals.

Team Notes

FSU posted the most successful regular season in school history with a 24-7 overall record and a 12-6 mark in ACC play. The Seminoles finished in second place in the ACC standings and earned the No. 2 seed in this week’s ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The No. 15 Seminoles have won a team-record 24 regular season, tied the school record with 12 ACC regular season victories, finished a perfect 18-0 at home in the Donald L. Tucker Center (including 9-0 in ACC play) and have been nationally ranked during 13 of the 17 weeks of the regular season.

Florida State was ranked No. 6 nationally during week 12 of the regular season and has been ranked in the nation’s top 20 in both major national polls in each of the last 10 weeks.

Dwayne Bacon (All-ACC Second Team), Jonathan Isaac (All-ACC Freshman Team, All-ACC Honorable Mention) and Xavier Rathan-Mayes (All-ACC Defensive Team) were all honored as the Atlantic Coast Conference announced its post season all conference men’s basketball teams on Sunday.