Florida State looks to build on monster season
#17 Florida State (24-7, 12-6 ACC) is the two seed in the 2017 ACC Tournament. The Seminoles play at 7 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals.
Team Notes
- FSU posted the most successful regular season in school history with a 24-7 overall record and a 12-6 mark in ACC play. The Seminoles finished in second place in the ACC standings and earned the No. 2 seed in this week’s ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
- The No. 15 Seminoles have won a team-record 24 regular season, tied the school record with 12 ACC regular season victories, finished a perfect 18-0 at home in the Donald L. Tucker Center (including 9-0 in ACC play) and have been nationally ranked during 13 of the 17 weeks of the regular season.
- Florida State was ranked No. 6 nationally during week 12 of the regular season and has been ranked in the nation’s top 20 in both major national polls in each of the last 10 weeks.
- Dwayne Bacon (All-ACC Second Team), Jonathan Isaac (All-ACC Freshman Team, All-ACC Honorable Mention) and Xavier Rathan-Mayes (All-ACC Defensive Team) were all honored as the Atlantic Coast Conference announced its post season all conference men’s basketball teams on Sunday.
