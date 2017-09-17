 jump to example.com

Flint water continues to heal, meets EPA standards

Published Sunday, Sep. 17, 2017, 7:45 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

More than two years after the Flint water crisis began, the water system in the Michigan city now meets the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Lead and Copper Rule, said Virginia Tech College of Engineering Professor Marc Edwards at a Friday news conference.

Additionally, levels of Legionella and associated disease incidence have steadily improved.

“Even though Flint is meeting the Lead and Copper Rule, residents should still strongly consider strategies to reduce lead exposure, including use of filters or bottled water,” said Edwards, University Distinguished Professor, during Friday’s news conference at Virginia Tech.

To continue to reduce levels of lead-in-water that are in normal range, the state of Michigan continues to provide water filters to Flint residents, free of charge, and encourages them to use filtered water for cooking and drinking.

“If you define the end of the water crisis as having water quality  parameters back in the range considered normal for other cities with old lead pipes, the answer is yes,” Edwards said when a reporter asked if the Flint crisis is over. “Obviously there is still a crisis of confidence among Flint residents that’s not going to be restored any time soon that’s beyond the reach of science to solve, but it can only be addressed by years of trustworthy behavior by government agencies who unfortunately lost that trust deservedly in the first place.”

In August 2017, Edwards and Lee-Anne Walters, Flint resident and hero-mom, led a citizen-coordinated water sampling effort, the fifth major lead sampling event coordinated by the Flint Water Study team. With funding from Virginia Tech, members of the 45-person team tested 138 of the original homes tested in August 2015, when the city-wide lead contamination was first revealed.

Min Tang, a civil and environmental engineering post-doctoral member of the team, explained that the 90 percentile lead level meets EPA criteria, based on collected first draw samples and publicly available data identifying service line materials published by the University of Michigan.

The 90 percentile lead level that meets EPA approved criteria shows, at first draw, a lead level of 9.8 parts per billion, below the 15 ppb federal action level. The result is consistent with official data collected by Michigan in May 2017, which reported a 90 percentile lead level of 6 ppb. The differences could be explained as the result of warmer water due to time of year and other small differences in the study approach.

The team back-calculated that during the height of the Flint water crisis in August 2015, the 90 percentile lead level found in the first draw was 31 ppb, based on an acceptable EPA high-risk sampling pool.  On that basis, the first draw lead in worst case homes has decreased by 68 percent.

Second draw and flushed water lead samples in the Flint citizen testing are also 70 to 80 percent lower than those collected by the team in August 2015, at the height of the water crisis. The water is now clearer and contains less iron, presumably due to less corrosive water and the corrosion control flowing through the water system. Only 1 to 2 percent of the samples collected in August 2015 had undetectable iron, in contrast to 44 to 55 percent of the samples collected in August 2017.

“Last year we predicted that the water system would continue to improve, as long good as corrosion control continues,” said Edwards, the Charles P. Lunsford Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering in the College of Engineering at Virginia Tech. “The data seem to be consistent with that hypothesis.”

Additionally, William Rhoades, a civil and environmental engineering post-doctoral member of the team, concluded that levels of Legionella and incidences of Legionnaires’ disease support data by the Genesee County Health Department indicating that levels have dropped back to those that were present before the Flint water crisis. Findings show Flint has low or comparable risk of the bacteria in comparison to other regions of the U.S.

Edwards said Friday that cities around the country will continue to grapple with the issue of lead in water due to aging pipe infrastructure.

“We all owe Flint a huge debt of gratitude for exposing this problem,” he said.

 

Background

In August 2015, Edwards’ team was alerted to the water crisis by Walters, who was concerned when her children’s health started to decline. After their sampling revealed very high levels in Walters’ home, Edwards’ team drove to Flint and collected extensive water quality and bacteria samples from homes, water mains, and hot water systems. Testing showed very low levels of chlorine disinfectant and high levels of bacteria.

On their spring break in March 2016, a team of civil and environmental engineering students from the Virginia Tech College of Engineering worked alongside residents led by Walters to collect water samples for a second round of lead and iron testing. The primary goal was to see how lead levels in Flint had changed since the city reconnected to Detroit’s water source, Lake Huron, and appropriate corrosion control added to the system.

During the second testing round, the team was able to re-sample 174 of the original 269 homes tested in August 2015. While those tests reflected improvement in the water, residents were urged to continue to use water filters and drink from bottled water.

The team also hypothesized that the lack of corrosion control and use of river water would trigger an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease in FlintLegionella bacteria, which can cause a type of lung infection leading to pneumonia otherwise known as Legionnaires’ disease, survives in soil and water and can sometimes multiply in water systems, including hot tubs, air conditioners, and hot water heaters. Data from the team’s work has recently been reported in Environmental Science and Technology Letters and Environmental Science and Technology.

In summer 2016, two engineering graduate students led a 15-person team in the third round of testing, funded by the state of Michigan, working to examine the water quality in residential water heaters. Members of the Virginia Tech team tested water samples from water heaters in 30 Flint homes to evaluate the levels of Legionella before and after cleaning. Levels of detected Legionella were relatively low.

fourth round of lead testing was conducted in November 2016.

The Flint Water Study team also completed testing on the amounts of chloroform, total trihalomethanes, and disinfection byproducts present in Flint’s water. Testing earlier this year showed that Flint’s water, with Lake Huron as a source water and purchased from Detroit, meets all federal standards for chloroform, disinfection by-products, and total trihalomethanes, as described in a recent article by Susan Richardson, professor of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of South Carolina.

Edwards, a University Distinguished Professor at Virginia Tech, is a leading expert in safe drinking water and the deterioration of the water delivery infrastructure in America’s largest cities. He serves on Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder’s advisory group and has testified multiple times before Congress about the Flint water crisis and infrastructure issue.

Edwards and Flint pediatrician Mona Hanna-Attisha were honored in the 2016 TIME 100, Time magazine’s annual list of the most influential people in the world, for their work in Flint.

   
Discussion
 
Highlights

UVA football builds confidence with UConn win

The early returns from UVA’s 38-18 win over UConn on Saturday? Coach Bronco Mendenhall had some positive thoughts afterward.

Performance-driven nonsense driving NASCAR sponsor moves

Tuesday September 12, 2017 will be a day of infamy in NASCAR for many years to come when it comes to sponsorship, dedication and commitment.

Events Calendar

Upcoming events in the Shenandoah Valley, Central Virginia and statewide from the Augusta Free Press Events Calendar. Don't see your event listed? Email augustafreepress2@gmail.com.

The Petty Hearts bring Tom Petty tribute to Wayne Theatre on Sept. 22

Tom Petty tribute band The Petty Hearts are coming to the Wayne Theatre on Friday, Sept. 22.

Web Design, Marketing

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the editor of AugustaFreePress.com, is an award-winning journalist, author, TV and radio host, and an ESPN3 college football and baseball color commentator.

   
Recent Posts
Face the Nation’s Bob Schieffer at American Shakespeare Center’s Annual Gala Inbox
McAuliffe announces $8.8 million in Community Development Block Grants
Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of Sept. 18-22
Are there any realistic geoengineering solutions to our climate woes?
Bridgewater steamrolls Apprentice, 52-0
VMI blanked at Robert Morris, 23-0
No. 19 Liberty wins thriller over Indiana State
#16 Virginia Tech rolls after sluggish start at ECU, wins 64-17
UVA football builds confidence with UConn win
UConn Postgame: UVA football coach Bronco Mendenhall
UVA D solid in big win over UConn
State Police cruiser, motorcycle collide in Augusta County
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Recap of UVA win over UConn
UVA offensive line play keys Cavs’ win
UVA dominates UConn, wins 38-18
U.S. News recognizes MBU among the best in the South
   
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 