How to fix xinput1_3.dll errors quickly

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Reddit WhatsApp

Any modern game uses a huge set of files which usually are established during the installation. Almost all from them are dynamic libraries (.dll), each of which performs its own small function. However, sometimes the file can get damages or installed not properly or get missed – then there appear errors and the application cannot be launched.

Most often dll gets removed or damaged by viruses or blocked by antivirus on your PC. The first case is widespread among those who download games from torrents. Most of them are cracked and a part of libraries in their structure has contents, other than original ones. Therefore the antivirus defines those as the malware and doesn’t allow to operate. Anyway, below you will find the options to fix xinput1_3.dll missing problem.

A Brief Information on The xinput1_3.dll File

It is the interface controller of the DirectX package. Its main function is execution of audio and graphic effects. At the same time it uses unique identifiers (GUID). Also it participates in:

data processing acquired from keyboard, mouse, gamepad;

processing of a sound from a font.

As you can see, the error of xinput1_3.dll is capable to bring many problems when taking place. Without the original file properly recognized on your PC the majority of games won’t be able to work normally. Usually there are difficulties with launch of games like Fallout and Dead Island.

Fixing the Issue Guide

The first option is about manual establishment of the dll file. Follow the instruction below:







Download the xinput1_3.dll file from the reputable website.

Make sure you have extracted the file from the archive (if it is downloaded as an archive).

Make sure you know the OS version. It is essential for this step as this define the destination folder for the file. Enter My Computer – Properties and there you will see the OS version – it can be either x32 or x64. If it is x32 then paste the library to folder: C:\Windows\System32. If it is x64, then this is the right destination folder: C:\Windows\SysWOW64.

Open the folder of the game or app that cannot be launched and paste the library to it.

Further we register this component in system. Open the command line by pressing Win+R and enter the command: regsvr32 xinput1_3.dll. This will lead to registration of the library

Now you can reboot the computer.

In case you have managed to follow the instructions correctly you will find that the issue was fixed.

One More Option to Fix xinput1_3.dll Issue

If you want to use the option that takes more time but need less actions to be performed than you need to download and install the fresh version of DirectX from the Microsoft official website and install it.

After the installation and reboot you will get the issue fixed – however, the installation can take from 5 to 10 minutes.

Related Stories