Fix A Leak Family 5k registration open

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

The City of Charlottesville is encouraging residents to find and fix leaks at home by holding the annual Fix a Leak Family 5K at 10 a.m. on March 26th at Pen Park.

This annual event is being held as part of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA’s) ongoing “We’re for Water” and “Fix a Leak Week” campaigns.

The Fix a Leak Family 5K is a family friendly event, and participants will chase a running toilet (literally) through the Pen Park natural trail and along the Rivanna River. During and after the race, there will be music, family activities, snacks, awards, as well as water conservation tips for all in attendance.

Registration is open now! It is just $10 for City residents and $15 for non-City residents. Everyone who registers will receive a Fix a Leak 5K race t-shirt. You can register now at www.charlottesville.org/waterconservation.

Sponsored by EPA’s WaterSense® program, the event will inform the public on how to identify and fix leaks. By making fixes, Americans put a stop to the more than 1 trillion gallons of water being wasted from household leaks each year.

To help save water for future generations, the City of Charlottesville is asking consumers to check, twist, and replace:

Check for leaks. Look for dripping faucets, shower heads, sprinklers, and other fixtures. Also check for toilets with silent leaks by putting a few drops of food coloring or use a dye tab from the free conservation kits offered at the Utility Billing Office into the tank, waiting 10 minutes, and seeing if color appears in the bowl before you flush. Don’t forget to check irrigation systems and spigots too.

Twist and tighten hose and pipe connections. To save water without a noticeable difference in flow in your bathroom, twist on a WaterSense labeled faucet aerator.

Replace the fixture if necessary. Look for WaterSense labeled models. These models are independently certified to use 20 percent less water and perform as well as or better than standard models. WaterSense shower heads and faucet aerators are available for free for City residents at the Utility Billing Office in City Hall.

For more information about water conservation in the City of Charlottesville, visit charlottesville.org/waterconservation.

For more information on Fix a Leak Week and WaterSense labeled products, visit epa.gov/watersense.