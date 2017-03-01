Five ways to be a really useful employee

In today’s competitive workforce employees need to put their best face forward when it comes to work behavior and contributions. As review time rolls around, you’ll want to have a clear track record of helping the company achieve its organizational goals. You’ll also want to be a positive influence on other workers in the office. Here are a few ways you can stand out as an employee and contribute to your organization’s overall success.

Get Enough Sleep

Sleep is critical to your success as an employee. Tiredness in the workplace can reduce your ability to perform at a high level. In some industries, lack of sleep can even be dangerous. There are many tips for getting enough sleep each night. Try to develop a sleep schedule or routine and hit the sack around the same time each night. You should also try not to eat or exercise past a certain hour as your body begins to wind down in preparation for bed. In addition, you should also choose bedding,pillows and a mattress that fit your sleep style and will keep you comfortable throughout the night.

Take Time to Research

Another way to increase your productivity in the workplace is to take time off from task-driven activity. Employees need to take the time to be creative and generate new ideas. Research suggests there are physical and mental exhaustion limits for everyone and failure to recognize these limits and take a mental break can lead to stress, fatigue, and ultimately a decrease in productivity. Work on scheduling your day in a way that allows you to take mini breaks. Work on dedicating a portion of each day to researching and crafting new ideas. You’ll be pleased with the uptick in the quality of your work and you’ll also feel more balanced.

Be a Team Player

Teamwork is extremely important in the office or work setting. A collaborative attitude is one of the most highly valued qualities in the workplace and can lead to increased productivity and a wide range of new and creative ideas. One of the best things you can do as an employee is show yourself as a team player. Make efforts to include others in your ideas and offer to help even in situations where it is not required.

Communicate Your Needs

One of the worst things you can do as an employee is withhold your needs and goals from your employer. It’s imperative that you communicate what you want and need to complete your duties and it’s also important that you share your career goals. Your employers will appreciate your open and honest approach and will be able to accommodate your requests more easily. Watch the video below for some helpful tips on how to better communicate with your manager. You won’t be disappointed with the results and you’ll feel more satisfied with this newly developed dynamic.

Get Involved in the Community

Employers love it when employees offer new ideas or processes. One way you can stay abreast of trends and offer valuable insights is to stay involved with local industry associations, volunteer networks, and other local communities. Fostering new relationships in the community can have a huge impact on your ability to contribute in your own work. You can learn a tremendous about from these connections, so try to network and volunteer at every opportunity. Your personal and work life will be enriched through this step.

These are just a few of the many ways you can shine as an employee. Your employer will find value in your can-do attitude and you’ll experience personal joy and satisfaction from fostering new relationships,contributing in unique ways, and taking care of your mind and body.