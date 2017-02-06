 jump to example.com

Five tips to get the most from your phone tracker

Published Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, 10:10 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

newspaperTechnology has never failed to surprise us. Not only does it let us communicate with the people around us but also to keep a check on the people we love so that they don’t walk away from the right path. This being said, we would never have thought that phone tracker apps would be available so that we could spy on someone’s phone.

There may be various reasons why you would want to use a phone tracker  on someone. Parents want to know that their children are doing the right thing. Spouses want to ensure that their partners are not cheating and many more. And with cell phones being the prime evidence, having a mobile spy application would be the best option. Although, in order for them to catch you, it is important that you download phone tracker without touching target phone. A cell phone spy without access to target phone can make it easier to spy since the target will not know what you are up tp.

If you are looking for a cell phone spy app and wondering how you can make the best of it, here are a few things you should know.

Justify the reason for having a cell phone spy app- As mentioned before that there may be many reasons why you want to track someone. Knowing why and who you want to track can help you decide on which monitoring features you need. For eg. – if you are tracking your kid’s activities, having a spy app which provides GPS in its packaging would make much better sense.

Make sure you are using the spyware legally – Now, you understand that when you are spying on someone’s phone, you are invading their privacy which if it takes a wrong turn can be illegal. But, if you are the legal owner of the phone you are tracking, then there is no issue. This means, tracking your employee’s company phone and kid’s phone is legal.

Backup all the data you received through the app – You can find that many spy apps comes with backup features. Thus, you can store them in your computer or cloud. This is essential because when needed, you will have an evidence to justify your claims.

Keep login credentials safe- This is something we all know. Spy apps once downloaded asks you to sign up and create an account. This account gives access to your dashboard where all the monitoring activities are recorded. Thus, it is important that you keep your login information safe and a secret so that nobody knows that you are spying on someone.

Modify settings according to your requirements- Spy apps may come with default settings or you may have to specify your requirements accordingly. Either way, modify the settings of the spy app according to your preference. This will make it easier to track and organize the data collected.

There are many great spy apps available in the market with mSpy being the leading phone tracking app. It is one of the most effective apps to spy on someone. The features provided are easy to use and reliable. You can use mSpy to track various social media and messaging accounts like Viber, Facebook, Whatsapp, etc. and offers you some great packages and payment options.

mSpy and other such applications provide a reliable way to track someone’s activities. However, it is important to realize that once the purpose is met, end all monitoring activities. After all, legal or not, you are invading someone’s private space and there can be consequences later. Thus, if you do spy on someone, be ready to face whatever is ahead.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

State Police investigating officer-involved shooting at Augusta County rest area

Virginia State Police are investigating a non-fatal, officer-involved shooting at an Augusta County rest area on Interstate 81.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: UVA hoops in a foul mood

Chris Graham breaks down #9 UVA's 66-62 loss at Syracuse and looks ahead to a titanic matchup with Louisville.

House Republicans release amended two-year budget

The Virginia House of Delegates Committee on Appropriations proposed an amended two-year state budget Sunday.

Nelson County landowners to rally for property rights

A community rally in support of Nelson County property owners who have been sued by Atlantic Coast Pipeline will be held on Monday.

Gas, oil glut keep gas prices trending lower

Gas prices in the Mid-Atlantic region followed the national average down this week.

Have Super Bowl Party driving plan in place ahead of time

Super Bowl parties are fast approaching with scores of people making plans as to where to watch and what they will eat and drink.

Beyond ridiculous: UVA hosed at the line again?

OK, yes, this free throw nonsense isn’t getting ridiculous at this stage; it’s well beyond ridiculous if you’re a UVA basketball fan.

Here we go again: Syracuse rallies, stuns #9 UVA, 66-62

Syracuse, familiarly, rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit to #9 UVA, and defeated the Cavs, 66-62, on Saturday in the Carrier Dome.

Pursuit leads to arrest of Augusta County man

A Greenville man is in custody after an effort to flee law enforcement led to a brief chase on the roads of Augusta County.

Waynesboro YMCA offering Overcoming Barriers Program

The Waynesboro YMCA is offering a new youth sports program in conjunction with James Madison University's Overcoming Barriers Program.

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 