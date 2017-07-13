 jump to example.com

Five Tazewell County companies increase international sales by $2 million

Published Thursday, Jul. 13, 2017, 3:48 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Five Tazewell County companies have graduated from the Go Global with Coal & Energy Technology (GGCET) program, a collaboration of the Governor’s Office, Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP), and Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA) as a result of the Governor’s 2014 Energy Plan.

virginia“My administration remains focused on diversifying and building a new Virginia economy, which is especially important for Southwest Virginia and regions that have been hit hard by industry loss,” said Governor Terry McAuliffe. “The Go Global with Coal and Energy Technology program provides an important vehicle for companies in the Commonwealth’s coalfield region to expand into international markets. By exporting their coal and energy technologies, they are ultimately increasing their customer base and becoming less dependent on the coal sector. I congratulate the inaugural GGCET class from Tazewell County on these impressive results, and look forward to each company’s continued success in both Virginia and the global marketplace.”

The two-year GGCET program was created in 2015 to assist coal and energy technology companies in the Virginia coalfield region with expanding their international business, and offers a powerful combination of resources provided by VCEDA and VEDP, along with professional services from expert, private-sector partners. GGCET is modeled after and linked to VEDP’s award-winning Virginia Leaders in Export Trade (VALET) program.

“The success of these five companies in the GGCET program demonstrates the important role that exporting and international trade play in diversifying and growing business right here at home,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore. “The GGCET initiative has helped to increase the graduating companies’ global sales exponentially in just two years, and has provided the tools to continue their expansion beyond the program.”

The inaugural graduating class of GGCET companies recognized during an event in Richmond yesterday include: AMR PEMCO, Ceramic Technology, Consolidated Steel, Simmons Equipment Company, and The PBE Group.  These companies have seen impressive results from their newly acquired tools to successfully export products and services overseas. Collectively, the GGCET class increased their international sales by more than $2 million, representing an increase of 47 percent during their two years in the program.

“VCEDA was honored to partner and provide resources for the Go Global with Coal and Energy Technology program to assist these businesses in developing and increasing their export sales,” said J. P. Richardson, Chairman of the VCEDA board. “We are pleased with the success of the first group of our region’s companies that participated, as these graduates are reporting success in researching, making contacts, developing relationships, and creating new international markets and customers.”

The Commonwealth of Virginia exports more than $35 billion in goods and services annually. Exports of Virginia’s products and services to the world are vital to the growth of the Commonwealth, supporting more than 230,000 jobs and generating $2 billion in tax revenue. VEDP offers numerous programs to assist Virginia companies with selling into the global marketplace, and has a network of international market research consultants covering more than 70 countries around the globe.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership was created by the Virginia General Assembly in 1995 to encourage, stimulate, and support the development and expansion of the economy of the Commonwealth. To accomplish its objectives of promoting economic expansion within the Commonwealth, the Partnership focuses its efforts on business recruitment, expansion, and international trade.

For more information on Virginia’s export programs, visit http://exportvirginia.org.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Press Conference: Wake Forest at the 2017 #ACCKickoff
Liberty basketball’s Pacheco-Ortiz wraps up play at FIBA U19 World Cup
Mark Warner on revised Senate GOP healthcare bill
Interview: Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois at the 2017 #ACCKickoff
Press Conference: Boston College at the 2017 #ACCKickoff
Press Conference: Florida State at the 2017 #ACCKickoff
Interview: Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher at the 2017 #ACCKickoff
Blanding, Kiser named to Nagurski Trophy Watch List
Overnight lane closures on Interstate 81 in Frederick County
Press Conference: Syracuse at the 2017 #ACCKickoff
Press Conference: N.C. State at the 2017 #ACCKickoff
Tim Kaine on latest Senate GOP healthcare reform
Press Conference: Louisville at the 2017 #ACCKickoff
Video: Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: July 17-21
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: ACC Kickoff preview
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 