Five online companies that are making your finances easier

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

The Internet has completely changed the way that we do everything. Everything from ordering food to buying shoes. It has also revolutionized the way that we handled finances. There are several companies that are using websites to help you get the most out of your money.

Betterment

Investing your money can be an overwhelming task, especially if you’re new to the investment game. Thankfully, Betterment is there to make it as quick and simple for you and is completely changing the way that the financial world looks at investing.

Betterment is a “robo-advisor” that takes care of all the hard work for you. All you have to do is create a profile, determine your risk and goals, and then start investing. Then their algorithms will invest your money into a variety of different avenues depending on the risk preferences and investment amount. One of the biggest advantages of Betterment is that the program will continue to reinvest your money as you make it. Betterment has created one of the best “set it and forget it” investment options for anyone that is looking to make the most of their money.

Mint

One of the most important parts of anyone’s finances is the budget. If you don’t know where your money is going, you could be wasting hundreds or even thousands of dollars every year. Thanks to Mint and the Internet, budgeting your money has never been easier.

Mint has created a program that allows you to see your spending and all of your financial accounts on one screen. After you’ve created a profile and synced all of your banking accounts, Mint will automatically show your transactions and separate them into the appropriate categories. This is one of the easiest ways to see where all of your money is going and find any area where you can trim your budget.

Personal Capital

Another company that has made budgeting easier and more efficient is Personal Capital. Coupled with Mint, Personal Capital is one of the most popular sites to help you track your money and get a better hold of your finances.

If you compare the two budgeting companies, you’re going to notice a lot of similarities in their apps, websites, and the benefits that they offer, but there are also several distinctions that you should be aware of when you’re looking to maximize your finances.

The biggest difference in the two companies in their focus. With Personal Capital, you will have much more control over your investment accounts, versus Mint which focuses more on personal spending. Both of them are excellent options, especially for anyone that has no type of budget in place.

With Personal Capital, you will be able to use their dozens of different investment tools and track all of your accounts on one screen. This is a great way to ensure that your investments are on track to meet your goals.

Acorns

As a company, Acorns has found a way to capitalize all of the loose change that you would typically have sitting in between the seats in your car. Unlike other companies, Acorns isn’t looking for you to invest a million dollars. Instead, they are going to use your loose change on purchases and start investing those quarters and dimes.

With Acorns, you’ll create an account and link all of your bank accounts, and whenever you make a transaction, Acorns will round up to the nearest dollar and then invest those extra cents. That money is invested with their robo-investing model. Acorns is a great company to utilize if you’re a college student, someone who struggles to save money, or someone that wants to maximize the spare change that you have.

Haven Life

Nobody wants to think about his or her own death, but it’s important that you plan for the inevitable, and the best way to do that is by having a life insurance policy in place. If something tragic were to happen to you, your family would be left with all of your debts and final expenses, which can make an already difficult situation a thousand times worse. That’s where a life insurance plan comes in. It will give your family the money that they need.

Buying life insurance can be a long and frustrating process, but Haven Life is looking to change that. They offer their customers an application and approval process that only takes 20 minutes and can be completed online. You don’t have to waste your time talking to agents and wait for several weeks to get approval.

Haven Life has taken the life insurance game and turned it upside down. If you’re looking to get a quality life insurance policy (which you should) and you want the process to be as simple as possible, look no further than Haven Life.

Your Finances, Your Way

Love it or hate it, money is what makes the world go around. It’s important that you understand your finances and take control of your money. Thankfully, it’s never been easy to make the most of your paycheck.