Five DIY home improvements you can do on a shoestring budget

Do you want to make a few repairs around the house, but are short on budget? Does the ideal Pinterest home renovation project seem expensive but that’s the look you want?

Whether you are planning to revamp the house yourself or getting help from a professional, you must know the best places to shop from. There are some very cool things you can try at your home without putting a dent in your wallet.

Here are 5 of our favorite ideas for this year;

Take it down yourself

Remodeling and improvement take a lot of work. You can take care of such projects by yourself and take down any old fittings or furniture on the weekend.

If you need expert advice, you can go to the local hardware store. Proceed with caution and read up some tips on do-it-at-home remodeling before you attempt it. The tutorials will save you from breaking down a load bearing wall or cutting through live wirings around the house.

1) Crown Molding: It is a simple and beautiful way to make your walls look elegant. Crown molding comes in a variety of designs. A little spray paint can add the color of your choice to each piece of molding.

Installing crown molding is very easy. Polystyrene foam coated in plaster is the best material for molding. It also eliminates the need for a handyman to install the molding. All you need is:

Measuring tape

Knife or blade

Sandpaper

Primer

Paint

Molding

Here’s a tutorial to get you started.

2) Paint the cabinets: Your kitchen has started to look dull because you haven’t been paying attention to the cabinets. If the color of your cabinets is dark and summer is around the corner, it is time to get busy. If your cabinets are lighter in color and fall is on the way, you can opt for darker colors to match the seasonal look. All you need is:

Piece of cloth

Sandpaper

Paintbrushes

Paint rollers

Paint (color of your choice)

Elbow grease

What you don’t need is a lot of money for this improvement. Most of the items can be easily found in your storeroom, so you only have to invest in the paint. The DIY will cost you nothing compared to the cost of a new cabinet set. Here is a DIY Painting tutorial for old spaces.

3) Use coupon codes: If you are not using coupon codes before making purchases, you are literally giving away money that you can be securely put away in savings. Improve your home using discount codes from websites like Couponobox.com. Most coupons websites cover large retailers like IKEA, Macy’s, Target and Amazon. Here’s how you can get the best coupons on any website:

Know your frequent stores

Stock before you have to shop

Check expiry dates

Get multiple copies

Know your price points

Use overstock discount codes to improve your home

4) Bathroom Caulk: If you have started hating your bathroom tiles and can’t afford a new makeover, don’t lose hope. Sometimes, the yellowy look of old tile caulk in the bathroom doesn’t look pleasing to the eye.

The brittle cracks in tile caulk can invite critters, which is displeasing for homeowners. If you have tile caulk anywhere in the house (sinks, bathroom, garden), you can revamp it for only $10.

It will take an hour on a weekday or weekend to fix the tiles. However, you need to apply the new caulk in the right way, or you will have to do the whole project again. This tutorial will help you remove the old caulk and install new layers in a day. You will need:

Caulk coat

Sandpaper

3M Caulk Remover

Utility knife or blade

Toothpaste to remove any scraps

Alcohol or any cleaner

Soap and grease remover

5) Change the flooring: Change the flooring in your house to clean the mud spots and add a pleasing touch to any room. Vinyl tiles are ideal for fixing the flooring in any room. They are available in 12×12 inches in a variety of colors and patterns. You can put self-adhesive tiles on floors for a professional finish. Here is a tutorial to help you install vinyl tiles. You will need;

Measuring Tape

Markers

Hammers

Knife

Trowel

Cleaner

Last word:

DIY projects are your best bet at home remodeling because they can spruce up any boring home corner easily. If you have trouble doing a project yourself, just go to YouTube to find a tutorial and get started.