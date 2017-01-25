 jump to example.com

Five big myths drivers automatically assume to be true

Published Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, 3:22 pm

Hopefully you’re never involved in a car accident, but they are so common it almost feels like it’s a matter of time before it’s your turn. Do you think you’d even know what to do if something did happen?

Lots of people believe they’re knowledgeable when it comes to car accidents. In reality, there are usually some big myths most drivers think are true. Let’s go over those myths so they don’t come back to hurt you should tragedy strike.

 

1 – You Don’t Need To Report An Accident

You’re meant to report an accident if someone has lost their life, is injured, or the damage amounts to a thousand dollars or more. To be on the safe side you should really report any collision with another vehicle.

Disability lawyers in Oshawa discovered something interesting. People were neglecting to call the police after a crash because they didn’t think they were injured, but it’s only because the pain took a few days to manifest.

 

2 – You Won’t Have To Pay Your Deductible

If someone crashes into the back of your car you shouldn’t have to pay anything, right? The other driver was at fault, but that doesn’t mean you’re in the clear when it’s time to pay your deductible.

Insurance companies tease you into paying a cheaper premium with a higher deductible because you don’t think you’ll ever crash. Unless the case gets taken to court you’ll be out of pocket, but even a court case can’t definitely save you.

 

3 – Your Car Will Be Repaired With New Parts

Some people get excited after a small car crash because they think they’ll end up with an almost new car. If you think an insurance company is going to pay for the damage to be fixed with brand new parts you better read the small print.

When you look closely you’ll realize they only need to replace them with parts similar to those there before. That won’t be the case unless your car is brand new. You’ll find you only get new parts when safety is a concern.

 

4 – The Police Can’t Say It Was My Fault So I’m Safe

If the police can’t determine who was at fault you’re not necessarily off the hook. A car accident lawyer in Stouffville gave a good example of police failing to blame any particular driver in harsh weather conditions.

In a pile up caused by heavy snowfall you might still be blamed if your car was at the rear, because it’s usually the car at the back who is at fault under normal circumstances. Don’t think your insurance company have to go along with the police.

 

5 – Your Car Insurance Company Works For You

You should know better than to trust any insurance company these days after all the horror stories out there. If you think your car insurance company works for you it’s time you come back to reality.

At the end of the day, they work for themselves and nobody else. They’ll do everything they can to get out of paying you money if possible, because when they pay you money it means they’re losing some.

 

Let These Stick In Your Head

I’m not sure if you believe all of these myths, but it’s likely you did think some of them were true up until a minute ago. They always say knowledge is power, so at least you know the truth and you’ll be able to act accordingly from now on.

