Five best victories of Virginia Cavaliers

The recent performance of the Virginia Cavaliers might not be that satisfying for their fans this season. It is because after winning against Georgia Tech, they have now lost against Louisville, Miami and Virginia Tech in their last three matches with Navy Midshipmen match coming next.

Although, if we look at the past, we can see some pretty amazing matches that this team has managed to win. These matches not only excited their fans but also managed to draw the attention of punters around the world.

Below are some of the most famous victories of Virginia Cavaliers:

Virginia 20 Clemson 7 (1990)

Clemson had not lost a single game against Virginia. They had completely dominated those games. It felt like the teams of Virginia and Clemson had no match. They had become so habitual to winning against the Cavaliers that they used to refer them as “white meat”.

Then George Welsh came along and changed the history. The figures 29-0 became 29-1. He had got them the 1989 ACC Championship and for the first time in history had brought his team to the postseason.

That season the Cavaliers had Herman Moore, Shawn Moore and Terry Kirby for offense while the defense was led by Chris Slade. This win boosted the team’s spirits a lot. They made a record of winning seven successive games, and by the late October they had become the number one ranking team.

Virginia 33 Florida State 28 (1995)

At that time, the Florida State Seminoles were the second ranked team in the country. They had the record of never losing in the ACC before. With players like Danny Kannell and Warrick Dunn, the Florida team looked unbeatable at that time.

However, the efficient arm of Mike Groh and the quick feet of Tiki Barber boosted the team a great deal and won them the game in the end. One could imagine the strength of the Florida team and the greatness of the win for Virginia by the fact that no other team could beat them in the ACC for the following five years.

Virginia 20 North Carolina 17 (1996)

The 1996 season is generally described as a disappointing season for the Cavaliers. However, their win against North Carolina can be called as one of their biggest upsets. In the fourth quater, the team of North Carolina were far ahead of Virginia with the score of 17-3. It was looking like a lost game for the Virginia team. However, the combined effort of players like Antwan Harris, Tim Sherman and Rafael Garcia got the Virginia team the victory which they much needed. They won by 20-17 against the top ranked team North Carolina.

Virginia 37 Texas 13 (1996)

The 1995 season was a season of heartbreak for the fans of Cavaliers. Thrice it looked like they were winning their matches and thrice they lost those matches. When the Cavaliers visited Texas, the result was not to their liking as well. They lost again by 17-16.

However, the Cavaliers got more than their share of consolation the next year. They humbled their opponent by the big margin of 37-13.

Virginia 36 Virginia Tech 32 (1998)

This game is famous for its huge comeback from the Virginia Cavaliers, that’s why known as “The Comeback.” At the half, the Cavaliers were certainly facing defeat trailing 29-7. However, after that they made a charge of 29-3 to win the game by 36-32.