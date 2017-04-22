Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 NASCAR XFinity Series Race Qualifying
Published Saturday, Apr. 22, 2017, 12:02 pm
Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 NASCAR XFinity Series Race Qualifying
Kyle Larson all but blistered the tires on his Xfinity series ENEOS Chevrolet as he set the BMS track record with a 14.992 lap and a speed of 127.988 mph to capture the pole for the Fitzgerald Gliders 300 Xfinity Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday.
Austin Dillon would place second in his Rheem Chevrolet with a 127.554 mph speed and 15.043 second lap around the .533 mile oval. Haas Automation Ford driver Cole Custer would place third with a 15.074 lap and a speed of 127.292 mph. Rounding out the top five included Erik Jones and Justin Allgaier.
The second five included Austin Dillon’s brother, Ty with a sixth place qualifying effort in the No. 3 Nexium Chevrolet with Matt Tifft qualifying seventh, Daniel Hemric eighth, Ryan Blaney qualifying ninth in the Fitzgerald Glider Kits Ford and Daniel Suarez rounding out the top ten in the Juniper Toyota.
Ross Chastain placed in the 11th starting spot with former Georgetown University basketball player and grad Brendan Gaughan placing 12th in the qualifying round.
The green flag drops on the Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 beginning at 1:00 pm at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Story By Rod Mullins/Augusta Free Press
