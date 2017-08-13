Fishersville/Shenandoah Antiques Expo set to return in October

The 61st Fishersville/Shenandoah Antiques Expo will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct 13-15, at the Augusta Expo (I-64, Exit 91) in Fishersville.

The extravaganza attracts antiques aficionados from all along the eastern seaboard and mid-Atlantic regions. Locals and seasoned vendors and collectors recognize the show as one of the premier fall (and spring) events in the Shenandoah Valley and treasure hunters line up early Friday morning to grab the opportunity for the first day, first look at the show’s offerings.

Many dealers consider the Expo a “don’t miss event” and return twice each year traveling from Maine, Florida and all points in between.

For a three-day $10 pass with free parking, you can search for an investment piece, one that jumps out at you and seems to call your name or something that just matches your decor.

Details