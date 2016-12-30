Fishburne Military School selected for 58th Presidential Inauguration Parade

Fishburne Military School has officially been selected to march in the 58th Presidential Inaugural Parade in Washington, D.C.

FMS Superintendent Captain Mark Black USN(Ret) noted “Fishburne Military School is tremendously honored to accept this invitation. As an Army Junior ROTC Honor Unit with Distinction, we pride ourselves upon teaching our young men the importance of honor, citizenship and self-discipline. Nothing is more representative of our American Democracy than this peaceful transition of power.”

In a letter from the 58th Presidential Inaugural Committee to Fishburne’s Senior Army Instructor, LTC Robert Hunt USA(Ret), the event coordinator explained, “We had a record number of applicants, so your selection is a testament to your organization’s talent and enthusiasm. [Fishburne’s] participation will help make this Inauguration truly historic.”

In letters of recommendation submitted to the 58th Presidential Inaugural Committee, Senator Tim Kaine and Congressman Bob Goodlatte both noted Fishburne Military School’s historical significance and recognized the school’s well-respected reputation as one of America’s oldest Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (JROTC) units.

Representative Goodlatte’s letter noted: “Throughout my tenure, I have been aware of the strong academic program and commitment to military-style training and service offered by [Fishburne Military School] … The corps would do a tremendous job during the Inaugural Parade as ambassadors for Fishburne Military School, the Commonwealth of Virginia, and the Sixth Congressional District.”

Senator Kaine’s endorsement highlighted Fishburne Military School’s historical significance, stating “Fishburne is the oldest and smallest military school in the Commonwealth of Virginia … and is also one of the oldest JROTC programs in the nation.” Kaine toured the Waynesboro Campus in August of 2013 while visiting the area.

Although this will be the first time Fishburne Military School has marched in a Presidential Inauguration, the school has been no stranger to national spotlight or high-level dignitaries. Founded in 1879, the Fishburne Military School Corps of Cadets has marched in review for President Calvin Coolidge, Virginia Governors Harry Flood Byrd and Gerald Baliles, Secretaries of the Army Generals Geroge C. Marshall and Eric Shinseki.

The theme for the 58th Presidential Inauguration will be: We the People: Our American Journey.