Fishburne Military School reminds area families of deadline for new five-day boarding program

Published Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, 11:07 am

Fishburne Military School reminds families in the Shenandoah Valley and Richmond areas that the preliminary deadline for applications to the new Five-Day Boarding Program is Monday, Aug. 21.

fishburne military schoolAny interested families living within an approximate 100-mile radius of the school’s Waynesboro campus are encouraged to begin the application process as soon as possible if they wish to be considered for 2017-2018 enrollment.

Earlier this year, Fishburne Military School officially unveiled their new five-day boarding program in which the military school for boys will be opening its doors for the first time to students who wish to reap the benefits of a boarding school education without sacrificing precious weekend family time.

Fishburne is the only military school in Virginia to offer this unique option.

The new 5-Day Boarding option will save families a minimum of $4,000/year on tuition and expenses and, coupled with existing discounts and scholarships, is designed to make the benefits of a boarding school education affordable and convenient for a wider variety of area families.

Fishburne’s Admissions Director, Cedrick Broadhurst explains, “There has been a tremendous amount of interest in Fishburne throughout the Shenandoah Valley and surrounding counties. This program will permit us to meet that rising demand while still retaining the traditional advantages of a boarding school environment.”

Fishburne Parent and Admissions Counselor, Mrs. Sherri Fosdick, noted “This is a tremendous opportunity for families to provide a Fishburne Education for their sons. I wish this option had been available when my sons were first starting out at Fishburne. It’s the perfect kind of hybrid of day school and boarding program.”

Fishburne currently admits a very limited number of Day Students, who report to classes in the mornings and then are picked up by their families to return home each day after the afternoon athletics period. The new five-day boarding program will fully incorporate local students into the Corps of Cadets and provide additional benefits such as evening study halls and the life-lessons learned from a live-in environment.

“While we do our absolute best to provide the full FMS experience to our day students, there are some advantages to boarding that they still miss out on. By living and working together throughout the week, our young men learn social and life skills that are priceless when it comes to making that transition to college life and beyond. Young men develop interpersonal skills and form bonds of friendship in a boarding environment that truly last a lifetime. This program opens up those opportunities to an entirely new pool of students,” Broadhurst further clarified.

Applications are be available at www.fishburne.org or by contacting Fishburne Admissions at 540.946.7700.

