Fishburne Military School to provide cadets with first responder training

This semester, Fishburne Military School’s Army JROTC Department will be providing the Corps of Cadets with Emergency First Response (EFR) training.

“The JROTC Department’s goal”, according to Fihsburne Military School’s Senior Army Instructor, LTC Robert Hunt, USA(Ret.) “is to certify almost all of our Cadets in CPR, the use of an artificial external defibrillator (AED), and Emergency First Aid.”

The Fishburne Cadets will be receiving training from a certified Emegency First Responder instructor that they all know … Master Sergeant William Morton, FMS JROTC Instructor and Raiders Coach. In order to provide this opportunity to the Corps of Cadets, Morton earned his Instructor Certification from the Emergency First Response Instructor Course (one of the world’s foremost CPR, AED and First Aid training companies).

Cadets will spend the next three weeks training on Emergency First Response Skills, during which time they will receive hands-on CPR, AED, and First Aid instruction.

The certification the cadets will earn upon completion of training and testing is good for two (2) years.

“Not only is this an important life skill with definite confidence-building benefits,” explains Morton, “our Cadets will be able to use this certification as an enhancement to their college applications and resumes as well. It’s a great opportunity and we’re proud to be able to offer it to our young men.”

Morton describes the training program for Cadets as “a rigorous training course that will require the cadets to demonstrate that they can perform all Emergency First Response (EFR) skills to the satisfaction of their certified EFR Course Instructor.”

About Fishburne Military School

Fishburne Military School is the oldest and smallest of all military schools for boys in Virginia. Its college-prep curriculum is built on the structure of an Army JROTC program. FMS has been designated as a JROTC Honor Unit with Distinction and may nominate qualified candidates to the United States Service Academies. Fishburne hosts one of only four Summer JROTC programs in the nation that is accredited by US Army Cadet Command.