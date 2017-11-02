Fishburne Military School Key Club appeals for support of Virgin Islands relief

The Fishburne Military School Key Club is making a public appeal for local citizens and businesses to support Operation US Virgin Islands Relief.

John and Sabrina Jureidini (FMS Class of 1983) are making a difference in the storm-ravaged US Virgin Islands but they need our help. Last month they spoke at the Fishburne Military School Key Club induction ceremony and the FMS Key Club pledged their support for this cause.

The Cadets have been working to collect donated supplies which Operation US Virgin Islands Relief will pick up this Sunday.

Cadets will be loading a truck with donated materials on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Fishburne Military School. pm

Help us help them. There is still got time to get your donations to campus.

