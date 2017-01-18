Fishburne Military School preps for the Inaugural Parade
Published Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, 5:41 pm
Front Page » Events » Fishburne Military School preps for the Inaugural Parade
Fishburne Military School put the finishing touches on its preparations for the 58th Presidential Inaugural Parade with a march through the streets of Waynesboro on Wednesday.
Hundreds of local residents lined the streets to cheer the FMS Corps of Cadets on.
The Corps will march 1.6 miles from the United States Capitol to the White House beginning at approximately 4 p.m. Friday.
Fishburne will be making its first appearance in an Inaugural Parade in the school’s history, which dates to its founding in 1879.
About Fishburne Military School
Fishburne is located in the historic city of Waynesboro, Virginia in the Shenandoah Valley. With an enrollment of about 200 students in grades 7 through 12, we also offer non-boarding education to eligible local residents.
Cadets receive 24-hour school supervision and may earn weekend passes and leave upon request and consideration. Academic emphasis, an 8:1 student-teacher ratio and structure are all a part of what makes FMS a fulfilling student life experience.
For more information about admissions or to make an appointment to visit our Waynesboro, Virginia campus, call 1-800-946-7773 or email the FMS Admissions Director at admissions@fishburne.org.
