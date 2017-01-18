Fishburne Military School preps for the Inaugural Parade

Fishburne Military School put the finishing touches on its preparations for the 58th Presidential Inaugural Parade with a march through the streets of Waynesboro on Wednesday.

Hundreds of local residents lined the streets to cheer the FMS Corps of Cadets on.

The Corps will march 1.6 miles from the United States Capitol to the White House beginning at approximately 4 p.m. Friday.

Fishburne will be making its first appearance in an Inaugural Parade in the school’s history, which dates to its founding in 1879.

