Fishburne Military School hosting Campus Visit Day
Fishburne Military School is hosting a Campus Visit Day on Saturday, November 4th for area families wishing to learn more about the school and its programs.
There will be guided tours of the campus and opportunities to meet with faculty members, cadets, and administrators. If you are interested in finding out what the Fishburne Experience can mean to your son’s personal development, visit FMS between 10am and 2pm. Fishburne Military School is located at 225 S. Wayne Avenue in the heart of Waynesboro.
Fishburne Military School is the oldest and smallest of all military schools for boys (grades 7-12) in Virginia. Its college-prep curriculum is built on the structure of an Army JROTC program. FMS has been designated as a JROTC Honor Unit with Distinction and may nominate qualified candidates to the United States Service Academies.
Contact us
FMS Admissions
1.800.946.7773
admissions@fishburne.org
Visit us online:
website: www.fishburne.org
facebook: www.facebook.com/
youtube: www.youtube.com/
