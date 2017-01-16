 jump to example.com

Fishburne Military School gearing up for Inaugural Parade with Wednesday march in Waynesboro

Published Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, 12:05 pm

fishburne military schoolThe streets of Waynesboro will have an Inaugural Parade feel on Wednesday thanks to Fishburne Military School.

The FMS Corps of Cadets, as a final dress rehearsal for their appearance in the 58th Presidential Inaugural Parade in Washington, D.C., later this week, will march through Downtown Waynesboro beginning at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The march will begin at the intersection of 11th Street and Walnut Avenue, then turn south onto South Wayne Avenue to the Waynesboro YMCA, turning left down Arch Avenue and curling back around to West Main Street before finishing up at FMS.

The school is hoping to see residents lining the streets to show support for the cadets.

“It would be a great morale boost for the Corps to see local supporters showing up to cheer them on. They’ve worked really hard to prepare, and a good showing at this practice would certainly help them feel like they’re progressing,” said Chris Richmond, the communications director at Fishburne, which got word late last month that the Corps was being formally invited to participate in the Inaugural Parade.

Richmond said the Wednesday march will help the cadets “get the feel” for the nuances of road marching – from controlling their gait on hard surfaces to avoid bouncing to dealing with crowds.

“This will also give them an opportunity to get the feel for the new formation and for maneuvering – turning corners, for example – in a street march environment,” Richmond said.

Fishburne will be making its first appearance in an Inaugural Parade in the school’s history, which dates to its founding in 1879.

The Corps of Cadets has marched in review for one sitting president – Calvin Coolidge.

Fishburne Military School gearing up for Inaugural Parade with Wednesday march in Waynesboro

