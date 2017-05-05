 jump to example.com

Fishburne Military School dominates ROTC scholarships for Mid-Atlantic

Published Friday, May. 5, 2017, 2:21 pm

The Fishburne Military School Class of 2017 consists of only 44 students but has just claimed the most ROTC scholarships of any school in US Army JROTC’s 4th Brigade.

fishburne army scholarshipsRepresenting 318 schools from West Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and the District of Columbia, 4th Brigade is made up of over 3000 JROTC Cadets.

“Competition is stiff for these scholarships,” noted Fishburne Military School’s Senior Army Instructor, LTC Robert Hunt, USA(Ret.). “Our young men work hard and they prove, year after year, that opportunities like this can be won at a small, traditional school like Fishburne. You don’t have to have the biggest program to make the most noise, you just have to strive to be the best…that’s an important lesson that our Cadets learn in FMS JROTC.”

As a testament to their hard work and the succes of the FMS program, seven Fishburne Military School Seniors earned US Army ROTC Scholarships for college…”that’s more than any other school within 4th Brigade has earned,” Hunt explained.

Taken as a group, the seven Fishburne Military School seniors account for nearly three-quarters of a million dollars in scholarship awards among their classmates.

“I think you’ll find some VERY relieved parents and cadets today,” Hunt laughs. “The truth is, these young men took the opportunities presented to them at Fishburne and have made the absolute most of them. Their parents made an investment in their high-school education and now that investment is paying off in real terms…not only did these young men get themselves accepted to some outstanding colleges, but their performance at FMS is helping to pay the way.”

