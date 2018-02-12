Fishburne Military School CyberPatriot team wins Silver Tier 2nd Place in Virginia Award

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Reddit WhatsApp

A team of cadets from Fishburne Military School in Waynesboro recently concluded an exceptional round of competition in the 10th season of CyberPatriot – the Air Force Association’s National Youth Cyber Defense Competition.

Established by AFA in 2009, CyberPatriot is designed to excite, educate, and motivate students toward careers in cyber security and other science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) disciplines critical to our nation’s future.

CyberPatriot’s core program – the National Youth Cyber Defense Competition – challenges teams of students across the United States, Canada, and from DoDD schools abroad, to find and resolve cybersecurity vulnerabilities in simulated environments. Top teams from the preliminary online rounds earn an all-expenses-paid trip to Baltimore, Md., for the in-person National Finals Competition, where students compete for national recognition and scholarships.

Led by Senior Army Instructor, LTC Robert Hunt, the Fishburne Military School team excelled in the CyberPatriot X State Round held Jan. 19-21, demonstrating teamwork, critical thinking skills, and technical knowledge key to a successful career in cybersecurity. The team’s performance earned it Virginia’s 2nd Place Award and a spot in the Silver Tier Semifinal Round.

“This is an outstanding opportunity for our young men to explore a cutting-edge industry and build competence and confidence when it comes to operating in an increasingly digital world,” explained Hunt. “What these young men are doing today will set them ahead of their peers for years to come.”







Following the Regional/Category Round and Middle School Division Semifinals Round, top teams in the Open and All Service Divisions’ Platinum Tier and the top three Middle School Division teams nationally will advance to the CyberPatriot X National Finals Competition in Baltimore, Md., in April.

Related Stories