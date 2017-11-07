Fishburne Military School cadets assisting at Waynesboro polls

For two dozen Fishburne Military School government students Elecetion Day is going to provide some first-hand experience in civics at work. The cadets will act as election pages, helping poll workers to organize lines, hand out voting literature and issue the iconic “I Voted” stickers.

As each ward, the cadets will work in two shifts throughout Election Day in order to assist election officers at each of the city’s four polling stations. They will help to greet and orient voters, and aid anyone needing assistance at the polling places.

“This is an outstanding opportunity for our young men to serve the community while learning some valuable, first-hand lessons about real-world civics,” noted FMS instructor, Chief Warrant Officer Phillip Lacey. Lacey, who teaches government and history at Fishburne, began the election pages program at FMS as a way for his students to learn about the electoral process from a different perspective.

Last year, cadets were on station at the Waynesboro Public Library at 5:45 a.m. and worked in shifts for 13 hours passing out voting instruction flyers and “I Voted” stickers as well as helping to organize the curbside lines and keep the polling place tidy.