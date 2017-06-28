 jump to example.com

Fishburne Military School announces five-day boarding application deadline

Published Wednesday, Jun. 28, 2017, 5:07 pm

Fishburne Military School officially announced today that the upcoming deadline for applications to the new Five -Day Boarding Program will be August 21, 2017. Any interested families living within an approximate 100-mile radius of the school’s Waynesboro campus are encouraged to begin the application process soon if they are to be considered for 2017-2018 enrollment.

fishburne military schoolEarlier this year, Fishburne Military School officially unveiled the new five-day boarding program in which the 137-year-old military school for boys will be opening its doors for the first time to students who wish to reap the benefits of a boarding program while still living at home on weekends.

Fishburne’s Admissions Director, Cedrick Broadhurst explains, “There has been a tremendous amount of interest in Fishburne throughout the Shenandoah Valley and surrounding counties. This program will permit us to meet that rising demand while still retaining the traditional advantages of a boarding school environment.”

Fishburne Parent and Admissions Counselor, Mrs. Sherri Fosdick, noted “This is a tremendous opportunity for families to provide a Fishburne Education for their sons. I wish this option had been available when my sons were first starting out at Fishburne. It’s the perfect kind of hybrid of day school and boarding program.”

Fishburne currently permits a very limited number of Day Students, who report to classes in the mornings and then are picked up by their families to return home each day after the afternoon athletics period. The new five-day boarding program will fully incorporate local students into the Corps of Cadets and provide additional benefits such as evening study halls and the life-lessons learned from a live-in environment.

“While we do our absolute best to provide the full FMS experience to our day students, there are some advantages to boarding that they still miss out on. By living and working together throughout the week, our young men learn social and life skills that are priceless when it comes to making that transition to college life and beyond. Young men develop interpersonal skills and form bonds of friendship in a boarding environment that truly last a lifetime. This program opens up those opportunities to an entirely new pool of students,” Broadhurst further clarified.

Applications are be available at www.fishburne.org or by contacting Fishburne Admissions at 540.946.7700.

