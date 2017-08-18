Fishburne Caissons release fall football schedule
Published Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, 5:18 pm
Front Page » Sports » Fishburne Caissons release fall football schedule
Yount Barracks at Fishburne Military School came roaring back to life this week as the 2017 Caissons Football team returned to campus and began their prep for the Fall campaign.
The team reported to campus on Wednesday and held their first team meeting at 4pm followed by their first practice beginning just 30 minutes later. From that moment on, it was all business for FMS with a strict regimen on team meetings, workouts, and practices rounding out the week.
The Caissons will be led by Head Coach and FMS Headmaster Dr. Chip Hill as they look to make a strong showing in the 2017 season. Their first challenge will come on Thursday, August 24, when Hill and his Caissons travel to Saint Anne’s Belfield (Charlottesville, VA) for a scrimmage game.
Fishburne’s season will open at home on Friday, September 1, when the Celtics from Roanoke Catholic come to town.
Today, the Caissons practiced in shoulder pads for the first time this season. Full-pad practices will begin Monday and the team fine tunes their system for the upcoming season.
