Fishburne alum Daniel Dixon named CAA basketball player of the week

William & Mary men’s basketball senior Daniel Dixon was named the Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Week for the first time in his career, the league announced on Monday.

Dixon, a 2013 Fishburne Military School postgrad alum, averaged 27.5 points, three rebounds and two assists last week for the Green and Gold.

Dixon poured in a career-high 36 points on 11-of-15 shooting, including 5-of-7 from the free throw line, and a 9-of-10 effort from the charity stripe in the Tribe’s 65-54 win at Old Dominion to close out the non-conference slate. The 36-point game was a Ted Constant Center opponent record, bettering the old mark of 35 set by Cleveland State’s Norris Cole in 2011. Cole went on to win two NBA Championships with the Miami Heat and spent five years in the league. It also marked the 13th-best single-game scoring effort in W&M history and just the seventh game of 36 or more points for a Tribe player since 1970.

After coming off the bench against the Monarchs, Dixon scored 12 of the Tribe’s first 19 points to give W&M the early nine-point lead. He tallied 12-straight points for the Green and Gold over the final two minutes of the first half and first three of the second period to extend the Tribe lead to double-digits. ODU closed to within three points with four minutes to go, but Dixon answered by scoring nine of the Tribe’s final 13 points.

In the W&M’s CAA opener at Northeastern on Saturday, Dixon topped the Green and Gold with 19 points on 7-of-17 from the floor. It marked his sixth-straight double-digit performance. For the year, Dixon leads W&M and ranks eighth in the CAA at 14.6 points per game.