 jump to example.com

First Lady Dorothy McAuliffe announces Feed Virginia Day of Action

Published Friday, Sep. 29, 2017, 9:35 am

Today at volunteer events in Newport News, Dumfries, and Richmond, Governor Terry McAuliffe and First Lady Dorothy McAuliffe celebrated the inaugural Feed Virginia Day of Action, an initiative of the Commonwealth Council on Bridging the Nutritional Divide which is Chaired by the First Lady. The Governor and Mrs. McAuliffe visited volunteers, educators, and farmers at events designed to promote Virginia agriculture and improve food access for all Virginians.

virginiaAcross the Commonwealth, partner organizations hosted a total of 87 volunteer events to take action against hunger, and support the Council’s work to improve food access and strengthen connections across the food system. Additionally, over 1,077 schools in 72 divisions serving over 318,000 students hosted free universal breakfasts to commemorate the Day of Action.

“While Virginia has an abundance of agricultural resources, nutritious, affordable food is still out of reach for far too many families,” said First Lady Dorothy McAuliffe. “Our administration has focused on strengthening Virginia’s food system, and I am pleased to have partnered with many incredible organizations in that work. Today’s celebration represents both the impact of hunger in every corner of our Commonwealth, and a commitment from stakeholders and volunteers across our food system to building lasting solutions for all Virginians.”

The Feed Virginia Day of Action was established in September to align with Feeding America’s ‘Hunger Action Month. The Virginia General Assembly has also designated each day from Sept. 11 to Oct. 11 as a ‘Day to Serve’ in the Commonwealth.

“I’m proud of all the individuals and organizations who have come together to strengthen Virginia’s food system and participate in the first ever Feed Virginia Day of Action,” said Governor Terry McAuliffe. “Virginia is at its strongest when we collaborate, share resources, and align our missions across all sectors. Thanks to the First Lady’s leadership, we are leading the way in closing the nutrition gap for our food insecure families.”

The Council on Bridging the Nutritional Divide, chaired by First Lady Dorothy McAuliffe, was created by executive order in 2014 to work to solve childhood hunger the Commonwealth, promote Virginia’s agriculture economy, and facilitate local initiatives related to community nutrition, food access, and health strategies and programs throughout the Commonwealth. Over the past three years, the Council has made significant strides to expand food access in the Commonwealth, including serving 10 million more school breakfasts in 2016-17 than in the first year of the Governor’s term.

In May 2017, the Council established the Virginia Food Access Network, an interactive tool to accelerate efforts, connect partners, and share resources to end childhood hunger in Virginia. The website, along with additional information on the Day of Action, is available at VFAN.org

 
Discussion
 
Recent Posts
The benefits of SMS marketing for your business
The importance of having Directx for PC gamers
Wayne Theatre presents Shenandoah: The Untold Stories Behind the Impossible Park
Billsburg Brewery to create nine new jobs in James City County
Virginia Tech cadets chosen to highlight the colors at the Clemson game
Virginia marks Walk to School Day on Oct. 4
SCC names Scott A. White Virginia Commissioner of Insurance
Dinner Diva: How to maximize freezer space
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 