First Air Force One lands in the Shenandoah Valley to stay

The very first plane to carry the designation Air Force One has landed permanently in the Shenandoah Valley. On Sunday, November 5, the man who purchased this historic aircraft will tell the Fall Meeting of the Augusta County Historical Society of his plans to restore the plane and put it on display.

Columbine II, a four-engine Lockheed Constellation, was built in 1948 and became President Dwight Eisenhower’s plane in 1953. After years of neglect and near abandonment, the Columbine II was purchased by Karl Stoltzfus Sr. of Dynamic Aviation in Bridgewater.

At 3 p.m. November 5, those at the presentation will hear Stoltzfus tell of this remarkable plane, its life carrying the President, and the journey that ultimately brought it to the Shenandoah Valley to stay.

The ACHS meeting will be in the Augusta County Government Center in Verona, and is free and open to the public.

The first plane ever assigned specifically to carry the President, the Columbine II was also the first to be given the “Air Force One” call sign that is still given only to an aircraft actually carrying the President. The Columbine II was named after the Colorado state flower.

After carrying President Eisenhower over 50,000 miles, the plane was retired and knew a second life working for a spraying company. Rediscovered in 1989, it saw a year of air show appearances before being put into storage in the Arizona desert and essentially forgotten.

Stoltzfus heard of the plane in 2014 and purchased it the following year. After a year of heavy maintenance, the plane was flown to Bridgewater where it is currently undergoing full restoration. He plans to put the aircraft on display in a Bridgewater air museum after it is restored.

Karl Stoltzfus is the son of Chris Stolzfus, who founded Dynamic Aviation of Bridgewater in 1936. The pioneering firm currently offers a wide range of aviation services around the world.

EVENT: The first Air Force One lands in the Valley to stay – Plane’s owner Karl Stoltzfus will tell the Fall ACHS meeting of this historic aircraft, and his plans to put it on display here in the Valley.

TIME/DATE: 3 p.m. Sunday, November 5

LOCATION: Augusta County Government Center, Verona

COST: Free and open to the public.

