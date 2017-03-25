 jump to example.com

Firehouse Subs fundraiser to benefit Augusta County Sheriff’s Office family member

Published Saturday, Mar. 25, 2017, 12:15 am

augusta countyFirehouse Subs of Staunton is hosting a fundraiser on Monday, March 27, to support the family of 1st Sgt. Jerry Shifflett of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

With a passion for supporting their local community and first responders, franchisees Sherman Johns and Crystal Ginise were moved by a local news story of a sergeant whose wife has been battling Lupus.

Shifflett’s wife, Donna Shifflett, was diagnosed with lupus from an early age. The illness is detrimentally impacting her kidneys, and Donna is now on a vital kidney transplant waiting list.

In an effort to assist the Shifflett family, Firehouse Subs will be donating 15 percent of all sales from 12 – 6 p.m. to help with medical costs. Members of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office will be in attendance to support their fellow officer’s family and answer any questions the community may have.

