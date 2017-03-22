How to find the right Virginia defensive driving course online

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

So, you are thinking about taking a defensive driving course in Virginia. That is a wise move. These classes can help you become a better driver and assist with dismissing reducing traffic fines and points. The course is really easy, especially when compared to how other countries dismiss traffic tickets. Being able to handle a dangerous road situation is important for you, your passengers and those in the vicinity. You should be congratulated for even considering a driving school.

However, you have much to think about. There is a plethora of driving schools available in the state. You are probably confused about which one is right for you.

To help you make a wise decision, following are the things to look for before choosing your Virginia defensive driving course.

The Course Has Online and In-Person Options

Many drivers have wanted to take classes but could not because of their work, school or home schedules. Fortunately, things have changed for the better. You can now attend traffic school either online or in-person.

Online courses offer the convenience of being able to complete driving school right from home or work. You can also more easily persuade family and friends to attend with you. It is common for whole workplaces to sign up as a group, quite possibly getting a special discounted registration rate.

If you still want to sit in a classroom with an instructor that is fine too. The top Virginia defensive driving school offer this flexibility.

The Course Material is Available in Multiple Formats

Just because a course is online does not mean it is perfect. You might still have problems accessing your classes whenever you want. For example, if you have some down time and want to catch up on class work, in many cases you have to locate a laptop. That can be difficult or impossible depending on where you are.

The best Virginia online defensive driving courses are available across multiple devices. You can attend class on a laptop or mobile device. You can study at any time. The only catch is that you should never operate your mobile device to complete coursework while driving, of course.

The Course is Accepted by all Virginia Courts

Completing a defensive driving course online can help if you have traffic tickets. Motorists with active tickets can even get them dismissed. Also, anyone ordered to take a driving course by a judge needs to do so as soon possible.

Just be aware that not every school is accepted by the Virginia courts. Always check that a defensive driving course fulfills the requirements set by the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) before enrolling.

The Course Has Easy Registration Procedures

It should only take a few minutes to get started. If you encounter a defensive driving course with online registration procedures on the level of a major university, it is probably not right for you.

Since all driver data is in the DMV system, the school really only needs your identification information and form of payment. Anything well beyond that is a waste of your time.

The Course Consists of Informative Classes

Your driving school should have a full curriculum, teaching you such things as:

Accident prevention

Costs of traffic accidents

Environmental issues

New traffic laws

Rules of the road

The Course Offers Fringe Benefits

As mentioned, you can usually have a ticket dismissed by completing driving school. Other fringe benefits include car insurance discounts and safe driver points on your record.

Enroll Today

Now that you know what to look for, go ahead and enroll. You will learn how to be a safe driver and receive several extra benefits.

Be sure to ask family and friends if they would like to sign up for an online group driving course. That way, you can motivate each other to complete this valuable training.