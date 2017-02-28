 jump to example.com

Filibuster Distillery to expand craft spirits production in Shenandoah County

Published Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, 2:17 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

Filibuster Distillery will invest $795,000 to expand its whiskey production operation in Shenandoah County and create eight new jobs over the next three years.  The company will source 100% of its corn and rye from Virginia farmers, committing to purchase over 1.57 million pounds of grain.

“I applaud Filibuster Distillery’s continued investment in Shenandoah County,” said Governor McAuliffe. “Their expansion will create needed jobs and investment in the Shenandoah Valley, and contribute to Virginia’s reputation as a world-class craft beverage producer. This AFID grant leverages our diverse agriculture industry, one of the Commonwealth’s greatest assets, to help build the new Virginia economy.”

The Commonwealth is partnering with Shenandoah County and Filibuster Distillery on this project through the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund, which is administered by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS). Governor McAuliffe approved a $30,000 grant from the AFID Fund, which is being match by local funds, to help win the expansion project for the County.

“Filibuster Distillery’s expansion is another positive step for Virginia as we reinforce our reputation as a destination in the nation’s craft beverage industry,” said Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Basil Gooden. “This project represents the company’s commitment to the area and to Virginia’s grain producers, who are seizing the market opportunity created by Virginia’s fast-growing craft beer and distilled spirit industries.”

“We are excited to be expanding our operations in the Shenandoah Valley,” said Suman Dilawri, owner of Filibuster Distillery. “Filibuster began with the idea of offering discerning spirits consumers a creative alternative to large production brands. We appreciate the efforts of Shenandoah County, the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, and the Governor’s Office in helping Filibuster to take the next step in pursuing this idea and producing our own small batch spirits.”

“Shenandoah County is blessed with an abundance of natural beauty and resources including water,” saidShenandoah County Board of Supervisors Chairman Conrad Helsley.  “Good water makes good whiskey and Filibuster has elected to invest and grow in our county where they can use our resources in the production of a unique line of distilled spirits.  Countrywide there is a renewed interest in small batch bourbons and American whiskey distillation.  We are honored that Filibuster has selected Shenandoah County as its home and is continuing to grow and develop in the production of an American tradition.”

Discussion
 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 