Field hockey: Virginia to host NCAA first, second round games

The No. 4 Virginia field hockey team earned an at-large bid to the 2017 NCAA Championship and will host first- and second-round games Nov. 11-12 at the University Hall Turf Field in Charlottesville.

Virginia earned an at-large bid into the field of 18 teams and will serve as one of four host sites for the first two rounds of the tournament. North Carolina (16-4), the four-seed in the championship, will face No. 17 Saint Joseph’s (18-3) on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 11:30 a.m. while Virginia will take on No. 14 Princeton (11-6) on Saturday at 2 p.m. The winners will advance to the second-round game on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 2 p.m.

“We are very excited to be home on our own turf and hosting the first and second rounds,” said Virginia head coach Michele Madison. “We are looking forward to an amazing NCAA tournament.”

All seats at the Turf Field for the games will be general admission with adult tickets priced at $5 and Student/Youth tickets priced at $3. Tickets will only be available for purchase on the day of game and sales will be cash only.

There will also be a $5 parking fee on Saturday in the Cage Lot, University Hall lot, John Paul Jones Arena lot, and the McCue Center lots. Free parking is available at the Emmet-Ivy Garage. On Sunday, there will be a $5 parking fee in the Cage Lot. Free parking is available at the University Hall and McCue Center lots, as well as the Emmet-Ivy parking garage.

This is the 22nd trip to NCAA Championship for the Cavaliers and their 10th in head coach Michele Madison’s 12 seasons at Virginia.

Duke, Michigan and Connecticut will serve as the other three host sites for the first- and second-round games. The winner of each site will advance to the NCAA semifinals on Nov. 17 in Louisville, Ky. The NCAA Championship game will take place on Nov. 19 at the University of Louisville.

Saturday, November 11, 2017 – 1st Round

11:30am – #4 North Carolina v. Saint Joseph’s (Game 1)

– #4 North Carolina v. Saint Joseph’s (Game 1) 2:00pm – Virginia v. Princeton (Game 2)

Sunday, November 12, 2017 – 2nd Round