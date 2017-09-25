 jump to example.com

Field hockey: No. 4 Virginia shuts out Pacific, 6-0

Published Monday, Sep. 25, 2017, 6:41 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The No. 4 Virginia field hockey team (9-1, 2-0 ACC) closed out its current homestand with a 6-0 victory over Pacific (4-6, 0-2 America East) on Monday (Sept. 25) at University Hall Turf Field in Charlottesville, Va.

uva field hockeyFreshman midfielder Pien Dicke (Den Haag, Netherlands) scored a hat trick while sophomore back Anzel Viljoen (Matamata, New Zealand) scored two goals with an assist.

The Cavaliers held a 24-9 shot advantage, though seven of Pacific’s nine attempts were on goal. Redshirt junior Carrera Lucas (Brooklandville, Md.) and freshman Lauren Hausheer (West Windsor, N.J.) split time in goal for the Cavaleirs with Lucas making two saves and Hausheer stopping five shots.

This was Virginia’s eighth straight victory and its third consecutive shutout.

“It was a really good defensive effort out there today,” said Virginia head coach Michele Madison. “We had so much emphasis on the attack through preseason, but the defense really grew as we played the game against different styles of play. I think the schedule really helped and the type of opponents we were facing. Pacific was playing a sagging defense, so that slows the game down a bit. To beat that press, we came out fast in the second half or after the timeout. I was happy with how we possessed the ball and we were able to get a lot of people in there and we put a team effort on the field. This team as a whole is really starting to gel. They really like playing with each other. They are able to find each other better and they are reading their leads. We’ll just keep working on it to build the game.”

Virginia scored its first four goals by taking advantage of penalty corner opportunities. Viljoen got the Cavaliers on the board 8:30 into the contest, scoring after finding a loose ball in front of the net after an initial save after a penalty corner. Senior midfielder Tara Vittese (Cherry Hill, N.J.) converted a penalty corner eight minutes later to make it a 2-0 lead. Dicke deflected in a shot from sophomore back Dominique van Slooten (Laren, Netherlands) after a penalty corner eight minutes later to put UVA up 3-0. Viljoen had the shot from the top of the circle after a penalty corner insertion with three minutes remaining in the first half to give UVA a 4-0 lead.

Dicke scored the Cavaliers’ two second-half goals, both of which were opportunities she created up herself. She drove into the circle and took a quick, hard shot from just inside the line at the 44-minute mark to make it 5-0 and then wrapped up the scoring with another hard shot after dribbling deeper into the circle 12 minutes later.

This was Dicke’s fourth hat trick of the season and her second in the last three games. The freshman is third in the nation in scoring with 15 goals this season.

The last time a team scored on the Cavaliers was a goal by Estelle Hughes 13:26 into the game against William & Mary on Sept. 15, giving the Cavaliers’ defense a span of 266:34 without allowing a goal.

Virginia played nine of its first 10 games of the season at Turf Field, but will be back on the road next weekend, playing at No. 11 Wake Forest (5-4, 2-1 ACC) on Friday, Sept. 29 at 6 p.m. The Cavaliers return to Turf Field the next weekend, hosting No. 6 North Carolina on Friday, Oct. 6 and Drexel on Sunday, Oct. 8.

   
Discussion
 
Highlights

Hurricane Maria to deliver glancing blow to North Carolina this week

Hurricane Maria will come close enough to North Carolina to trigger gusty winds and rain, while unleashing dangerous seas elsewhere along the East Coast this week.

AAA: Gas prices trending downward

Gas prices in the Mid-Atlantic region continue to drop slowly but will not drop as quickly as they rose following Hurricane Harvey’s landfall last month.

Skyline Drug Task Force touts new online tool to combat illicit drug sales

Law enforcement officials from across the region gathered in Waynesboro Thursday to talk up ReportADrugDealer.com, an online reporting tool being used to combat illicit drug sales.

Cliff Hyra: Libertarian reaches out to undecideds in Virginia governor race

Cliff Hyra, the Libertarian candidate for governor, was technically at Tuesday’s Virginia gubernatorial candidate debate.

UVA Football Notebook: Mid-semester grades

OK, it’s not quite mid-semester, with a third of the 2017 UVA football season in the books, but with a bye week, now is a good time to assess.

   
Recent Posts
Waynesboro teen totals stolen car
Absentee voting underway for November general election
ACC Football News and Notes: Week 5
UVA Football Notebook: Mid-semester grades
ACC football game times, TV networks for Oct. 5-7
Hurricane Maria to deliver glancing blow to North Carolina this week
UVA’s Benkert, Levrone lead ACC Football Player of the Week selections
Why do so many Americans lead an unhealthy lifestyle?
Food Lion Hunger Relief Day will benefit Virginians in need
Virginia Tech alum Timothy Teh named ODU game Hokie Hero
Shepherd Bliss: Cannabis cultivating re-visited
Inaugural Virginia Spirits Festival set for Saturday in Washington
Study: Truck safety technology can prevent 60K crashes each year
The documentary Mully is a must-watch
Poet Susan Stewart is second speaker in Questioning Intimacy series
Legendary worldbeat band Baaba Seth plays Freefall concert at IX
   
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 