FERC approves Atlantic Coast Pipeline and Supply Header Project

The following is a statement by Leslie Hartz, Dominion Energy’s Vice President, Engineering & Construction, regarding the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s approval of a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline and Supply Header Project.

“We are very pleased to receive FERC approval for this vitally important project. This is the most significant milestone yet for a project that will bring jobs, economic growth and cleaner energy to our region. In the coming days we will fully review the Certificate and finalize our plans for complying with its conditions. We will also continue working with the other state and federal agencies to complete the environmental review process and make this critically important project a reality.

“All three commissioners acknowledge the need for more natural gas infrastructure to serve consumers in Virginia and North Carolina. In her dissent, Commissioner LaFluer noted that more than 90 percent of the ACP’s capacity is subscribed by public utility customers in the two states. The end use of this gas is well established on the public record and is a matter of urgent public necessity. Our public utility customers are depending on this infrastructure to generate cleaner electricity, heat homes and power local businesses. The project will result in a growing economy, a cleaner environment, and lower energy costs for consumers and businesses across the region.

“We commend the FERC staff and commissioners for the diligent and painstaking work they’ve done over the last three years. We also sincerely thank the landowners and communities whose valuable input has contributed to the project. This has been one of the most thorough and exhaustive environmental reviews ever done for a project of this scope. This unprecedented scrutiny should give assurance to all communities that their voices have been heard and that the project will be built in a way that protects public safety and the environment.

“We look forward to getting to work on this project and helping to build a brighter economic and environmental future for our region.”

The Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity is available for download on the FERC website.