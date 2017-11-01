Feminist Majority, NOW endorse Northam, Fairfax, Herring

The Feminist Majority and the National Organization for Women have endorsed Ralph Northam for governor, Justin Fairfax for lieutenant governor and Mark Herring for attorney general.

“The Northam-Fairfax-Herring team will guarantee that we keep women’s health clinics open in Virginia. If the Gillespie-Vogel-Adams team had their way, they would ban safe, legal abortion and close women’s health clinics,” said Eleanor Smeal, president of the Feminist Majority.

“No question, one team is a fighter for women, the other would strip away the rights of women. We must turn out the vote and protect women’s right to birth control and safe, accessible abortion,” said Toni Van Pelt, president of the National Organization for Women.

Northam, Fairfax, and Herring will fight to expand access to abortion and affordable birth control for all women, while their opponents have vowed to ban abortion, oppose Medicaid expansion to 400,000 Virginians, and limit access to birth control. As a state senator, Northam led the fight against the cruel and invasive transvaginal ultrasound mandate, a bill that was sponsored by Fairfax’s opponent for Lieutenant Governor, Jill Vogel.

As leaders of the Commonwealth, Northam, Fairfax, and Herring will advocate for commonsense gun safety laws including background checks, an assault weapons ban, and closing the Gun Show Loophole. Meanwhile, their opponents all received A ratings from the National Rifle Association (NRA) and oppose commonsense gun reform.

Northam, Fairfax, and Herring are committed to making Virginia public colleges more affordable and will fight to reduce the burden of oppressive student loan debt. But their opponents want to drain public school funding, prevent DREAMers from accessing educational opportunities, and increase student loan interest rates.

From environmental justice, to LGBT equality, to ending sexual violence, the Northam-Fairfax-Herring ticket is clearly the key to moving Virginia women forward. Vote on November 7 for the team that champions women.