 jump to example.com

Federal grant to support libraries at three Virginia colleges

Published Sunday, Sep. 3, 2017, 2:55 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced $644,392 in federal funding for three Virginia colleges and universities through the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS).

congressThe funding, which will go to Hampton University, the Virginia Community College System, and Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (Virginia Tech), will be awarded through National Leadership Grants or grants from the Laura Bush 21st Century Librarian Program in Virginia.

“We’re pleased these three institutions in Virginia will have the investments they need to improve their work in library and information sciences,” the Senators said. “We know this funding will help these institutions grow and support students, teachers, and important research for many years to come.”

The following grants were awarded under Laura Bush 21st Century Librarian Program:

  • Hampton University will receive $99,980 in federal funding for minority recruitment and retention in the Library and Information science field.
  • The Virginia Community College System Office will receive in $449,388 in federal funding for a project dedicated to developing and assessing innovative services to improve library support and student success.

The following grant was awarded through the National Leadership Grants for Libraries:

  • Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University will receive $95,024 in federal funding to develop library strategy for 3D and virtual reality collection development and reuse.

National Leadership Grants for Libraries (NLG) support projects that address challenges faced by the library and archive fields and that have the potential to advance library and archival practice with new tools, research findings, models, services, or alliances that can be widely replicated.

The Laura Bush 21st Century Librarian Program (LB21) supports projects to recruit and educate the next generation of librarians, faculty, and library leaders.

This cycle, NLG awarded 31 grants totaling $5,557,160. An additional $632,026 in non-federal spending will be leveraged. LB21 awarded 18 grants totaling $4,659,763 and will be supplemented by nearly $2 million in non-federal spending.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Live Blog: #21 Virginia Tech faces #22 West Virginia in loaded season opener
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Sept. 4-8
Milling and paving operations to take place on Route 151 in Nelson County
Liberty sends loud message to FBS with win at Baylor
Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Sept. 4-8
Warner, Kaine announce $10 million for Virginia airports
Tax reform a priority for farmers﻿
Paramount Theater to screen The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Congressman asks Farm Bureau board for input
Liberty stuns Baylor in football opener
Deficiencies in kicking game push risk-taking on fourth down for UVA
Mendenhall finds room for improvement in stellar UVA defensive effort
Offensive line play a concern for UVA
VMI Keydets fall at Air Force, 62-0
Squirrels bashed by Bowie on Saturday
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Insight, analysis on UVA’s 28-10 win over W&M
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 