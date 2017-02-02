 jump to example.com

February events at the Wayne Theatre in Waynesboro

Published Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, 1:41 pm

wayne theatreCalendar of events at the Wayne Theatre/Ross Performing Arts Center for the month of February.

 

February 3-4: “I Love Broadway,” love songs performed from some of the area’s top-notch singers and actors, 7 p.m. Songs from Rent, Shrek, Les Miserables, Show Boat, and a sneak peek of Zanadu. Tickets are $10-$12. The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro. Info: (540) 943-9999 or www.waynetheatre.org
February 6: Monday at the Movies, “The Women,” two screenings, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Night screening includes a discussion of the film. Pay What You Will. The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro. Info: (540) 943-9999 or www.waynetheatre.org

February 9-11: “Almost, Maine” by The Waynesboro Players, 7 p.m., nine scenes and a company of 16 players from across the community present a loosely connected tale about love. Tickets are $18. The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro. Info: (540) 943-9999 or www.waynetheatre.org

February 10: Teacher from the Black Lagoon, Arts Education series recommended for grades Pre-K through 4, 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Study guide online. Tickets are $7.50. The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro. Info: (540) 943-9999 or www.waynetheatre.org

February 12: “Almost, Maine” by The Waynesboro Players, 2 p.m. matinee, nine scenes and a company of 16 players from across the community present a loosely connected tale about love. Tickets are $18. The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro. Info: (540) 943-9999 or www.waynetheatre.org

February 12: “Selma” screening, Faith in Film Series, 6 p.m. Panel discussion follows film. Series sponsored in part by First Baptist Church in Waynesboro. Admission is Pay What You Will. The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro. Info: (540) 943-9999 or www.waynetheatre.org

February 13: Monday at the Movies, “Metropolis,” two screenings, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Night screening includes a discussion of the film. Pay What You Will. The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro. Info: (540) 943-9999 or www.waynetheatre.org

February 17: The Young Irelanders, eight sensational performers who bring Ireland’s traditions of music, song and dance to stage, including the accordian, fiddle, whistles, flute, harp, banjo and more, 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students. The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro. Info: (540) 943-9999 or www.waynetheatre.org

February 20: Monday at the Movies, “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” two screenings, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Night screening includes a discussion of the film. Pay What You Will. The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro. Info: (540) 943-9999 or www.waynetheatre.org

February 21: “Hilleman: A Perilous Quest to Save the World’s Children” screening, 7 p.m., part of the On Screen/In Person series, discussion with filmmaker follows presentation. Admission is $10 for adults or $7 for students. The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro. Info: (540) 943-9999 or www.waynetheatre.org

February 24: Poetry Out Loud, watch students recite works they selected from an anthology of more than 900 classic and contemporary poems, judged on voice and articulation, evidence of understanding and accuracy, 10 a.m., free. The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro. Info: (540) 943-9999 or www.waynetheatre.org

February 25: LIVE @ the WAYNE, 7:30 p.m., a show featuring regional talent hosted by Tracy Straight, with music by The Boogie Kings. Stay tuned for featured performers. Tickets are $15. The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro. Info: (540) 943-9999 or www.waynetheatre.org

February 27: Monday at the Movies, “The More the Merrier,” two screenings, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.Night screening includes a discussion of the film. Pay What You Will. The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro. Info: (540) 943-9999 or www.waynetheatre.org

February 28: Native Americans in the Shenandoah Valley, part of our Signature Speaker Series, presented by Carol Nash, Ph.D., 7 p.m. Admission is Pay What You Will. The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro. Info: (540) 943-9999 or www.waynetheatre.org

