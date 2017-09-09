 jump to example.com

Farrow shines in 58-17 Liberty win over Morehead State

Published Saturday, Sep. 9, 2017, 10:49 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

After missing Liberty’s historic win over Baylor last week, Liberty wide receiver B.J. Farrow made up for lost time during the Flames’ 58-17 win over Morehead State Saturday night at Williams Stadium in front of 17,118 fans.

libertyFarrow, a redshirt junior for the Flames, was held out of Liberty’s lineup last weekend in Waco, Texas, pending a review of his eligibility. Cleared late in the week, Farrow finished the night with a career-high six receptions for 177 yards and three touchdowns.

With the victory, Liberty moves to 2-0 on the season, having won its fifth straight home opener and the 14th time in the last 15 years. The loss drops the Eagles to 1-1.

For the second week in a row, Liberty surpassed 500 total offensive yards, racking up 523 yards on 75 plays (7.0 average yards per play).

Quarterback Stephen Calvert finished the night 13-of-21 for 281 yards and did not throw an interception for the second straight game. The sophomore threw for five touchdowns, the most by a Liberty quarterback since Biff Parson threw for five touchdowns in 2000.

Kentory Matthews posted his first 100-yard game at Liberty. The transfer finished the night with 13 carries for 109 yards and two touchdowns.

Morehead State finished the night with 300 total offensive yards, with quarterback Lawson Paige recording 187 yards on an 18-of-31 performance.

Logan Holbrook rushed 13 times for 44 yards, while Jake Sutherland had four receptions for 55 yards. Both players scored a touchdown each.

After throwing for a school record 447 yards last week at Baylor, Calvert made his first two pass completions count before five minutes ticked off the clock.

The Florida native completed a 25-yard scoring strike to Farrow at 13:47, while Damian King caught a pass over the middle of the field and scored on a 42-yard reception at 10:01 following a handful of moves showcasing his speed.

The Flames scored two more times before the clock turned to all zeros during the first quarter, starting with a 33-yard Alex Probert field goal at the 7:20 mark. Five minutes later, Calvert finished off the longest drive of the first 15 minutes, an eight-play, 62-yard drive, with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Gandy-Golden at 2:41.

The Eagles got on the scoreboard 10 seconds into the second quarter when Andrew Foster connected on a 53-yard field goal, falling one yard shy of a Morehead State record.

Farrow caught his second touchdown pass of the game at the 13:44 mark. The hometown product created space between himself and his defender to run into the end zone for a 76-yard touchdown, pushing Liberty’s lead to 31-3.

The final five minutes of the first half were just as action packed as the first five minutes of the game, featuring three touchdowns. Matthews capped off an eight-play, 28-yard drive with his first rushing touchdown in a Liberty uniform, scoring from two yards out at the 3:37 mark.

Paige completed a 46-yard slant pass to Jarin Higginbotham, setting up an 11-yard touchdown pass to Jake Sutherland just under two minutes later at 1:43. Farrow then capped off his career performance. The wide out scored for the third time on a 45-yard scoring play over the middle of the field with 24 seconds left, giving Liberty a 45-10 lead at the intermission.

Morehead State opened the third quarter with the game’s longest drive, piecing together a 13-play, 92-yard drive. The Eagles scored on a nine-yard touchdown run by Holbrook at the 9:02 mark, adding points to the scoreboard for the final time on the night.

Matthews scored for the second time at the 2:47 mark of the third quarter, ending an eight-play, 64-yard scoring drive.

Probert put the final six points on the score board of the night. The sophomore knocked down field goals of 37 and 38 yards during the fourth quarter to complete Liberty’s win and remain a perfect 7-of-7 on field goal attempts this season.

The Flames will continue a two-game homestand next weekend when they welcome Indiana State to Williams Stadium. Saturday’s kickoff against the Sycamores is set for 6 p.m.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Hillcats win share of Carolina League title
Bottom line: UVA needs more production from anemic offense
Press Conference: UVA football coach Bronco Mendenhall
ACC announces football scheduling changes
Indiana cruises past UVA, 34-17
Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Sept. 11-15
#18 Virginia Tech whitewashes Delaware, 27-0
VMI falls to Catawba in home opener, 27-20
Bridgewater holds on for upset at #18 Thomas More
McLean joins First Bank to lead Richmond expansion
Virginia is home to growing beef cattle population
State Fair showcases the best of Virginia agriculture
Why healthy is the new naughty
Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alerts: Sept. 11-15
USDA to measure small grains production with fall 2017 surveys
Live Blog: UVA faces Indiana in ACC-Big 10 matchup
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 