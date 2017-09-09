Farrow shines in 58-17 Liberty win over Morehead State

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

After missing Liberty’s historic win over Baylor last week, Liberty wide receiver B.J. Farrow made up for lost time during the Flames’ 58-17 win over Morehead State Saturday night at Williams Stadium in front of 17,118 fans.

Farrow, a redshirt junior for the Flames, was held out of Liberty’s lineup last weekend in Waco, Texas, pending a review of his eligibility. Cleared late in the week, Farrow finished the night with a career-high six receptions for 177 yards and three touchdowns.

With the victory, Liberty moves to 2-0 on the season, having won its fifth straight home opener and the 14th time in the last 15 years. The loss drops the Eagles to 1-1.

For the second week in a row, Liberty surpassed 500 total offensive yards, racking up 523 yards on 75 plays (7.0 average yards per play).

Quarterback Stephen Calvert finished the night 13-of-21 for 281 yards and did not throw an interception for the second straight game. The sophomore threw for five touchdowns, the most by a Liberty quarterback since Biff Parson threw for five touchdowns in 2000.

Kentory Matthews posted his first 100-yard game at Liberty. The transfer finished the night with 13 carries for 109 yards and two touchdowns.

Morehead State finished the night with 300 total offensive yards, with quarterback Lawson Paige recording 187 yards on an 18-of-31 performance.

Logan Holbrook rushed 13 times for 44 yards, while Jake Sutherland had four receptions for 55 yards. Both players scored a touchdown each.

After throwing for a school record 447 yards last week at Baylor, Calvert made his first two pass completions count before five minutes ticked off the clock.

The Florida native completed a 25-yard scoring strike to Farrow at 13:47, while Damian King caught a pass over the middle of the field and scored on a 42-yard reception at 10:01 following a handful of moves showcasing his speed.

The Flames scored two more times before the clock turned to all zeros during the first quarter, starting with a 33-yard Alex Probert field goal at the 7:20 mark. Five minutes later, Calvert finished off the longest drive of the first 15 minutes, an eight-play, 62-yard drive, with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Gandy-Golden at 2:41.

The Eagles got on the scoreboard 10 seconds into the second quarter when Andrew Foster connected on a 53-yard field goal, falling one yard shy of a Morehead State record.

Farrow caught his second touchdown pass of the game at the 13:44 mark. The hometown product created space between himself and his defender to run into the end zone for a 76-yard touchdown, pushing Liberty’s lead to 31-3.

The final five minutes of the first half were just as action packed as the first five minutes of the game, featuring three touchdowns. Matthews capped off an eight-play, 28-yard drive with his first rushing touchdown in a Liberty uniform, scoring from two yards out at the 3:37 mark.

Paige completed a 46-yard slant pass to Jarin Higginbotham, setting up an 11-yard touchdown pass to Jake Sutherland just under two minutes later at 1:43. Farrow then capped off his career performance. The wide out scored for the third time on a 45-yard scoring play over the middle of the field with 24 seconds left, giving Liberty a 45-10 lead at the intermission.

Morehead State opened the third quarter with the game’s longest drive, piecing together a 13-play, 92-yard drive. The Eagles scored on a nine-yard touchdown run by Holbrook at the 9:02 mark, adding points to the scoreboard for the final time on the night.

Matthews scored for the second time at the 2:47 mark of the third quarter, ending an eight-play, 64-yard scoring drive.

Probert put the final six points on the score board of the night. The sophomore knocked down field goals of 37 and 38 yards during the fourth quarter to complete Liberty’s win and remain a perfect 7-of-7 on field goal attempts this season.

The Flames will continue a two-game homestand next weekend when they welcome Indiana State to Williams Stadium. Saturday’s kickoff against the Sycamores is set for 6 p.m.